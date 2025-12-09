ETV Bharat / bharat

'ECI Must Act Otherwise It Will Create Anarchy': SC Concerned With Threats To BLOs During SIR

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acknowledged the stress and strain experienced by BLOs while doing the enumeration exercise on the ground, and stressed that it will become a serious issue if they "do not get security and their life is not safe", and the Election Commission of India (ECI) must act, "otherwise, it will create anarchy…".

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant deplored the threats being advanced to the BLOs and other officials engaged in SIR 2.0 in West Bengal. The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, stressed that the top court wanted a clear picture of what kind of cooperation and non-cooperation the ECI is getting from different states regarding the SIR exercise.

The apex court told the ECI's counsel, "Bring to our notice instances of lack of cooperation, hindrances to work of BLOs, and we will pass appropriate orders".

The bench made these observations while hearing a plea, which urged the apex court to issue directions to the ECI to deploy and take all state police officers of West Bengal under deputation till the final publication of the electoral roll is over in the state, and deploy adequate central armed police forces.

The plea highlighted the series of violent incidents which had taken place in West Bengal in 2023 and 2024, and claimed it continues in 2025, especially after SIR being implemented, and added that action should be taken by the ECI to protect the booth-level officers (BLOs).

Each BLO has to be protected

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, said the law and order are in the hands of the state government. The bench pointed out that BLOs are performing ECI's statutory duties, and during this period, they are the poll body's employees.

"Each BLO has to be protected either by ECI or the state government. How can people take law in hand…if there is a threat, any violence is happening, you cannot allow people to take law in hand", the bench told Dwivedi. The poll body informed the bench that it has written a strong letter to the West Bengal government, and even the electoral officer's office was surrounded.

BLOs face pressure as they do leg work, not desk work

The bench told the ECI's counsel that the previous counsel had contended that ECI is becoming so much of a driving force that BLOs are getting exhausted. The ECI rejected suggestions that BLOs in West Bengal were under extreme stress or facing circumstances that could drive them to suicide.

Dwivedi said a lot of political narratives are floating on all sides and added that now one polling station has 1200 voters maximum, one polling booth has a separate BLO, a volunteer, and there are BLAs, and one BLO has to enumerate on average nearly 36 voters.

Justice Bagchi said, "This is not desk work. The BLO has to go to each house and verify, and then the enumeration form is submitted to him, and he uploads….it is leg work of going to the spot, verifying house-to-house enumeration. This is the pressure the court took note of and directed the state (to increase the number of BLOs)…"

SC wants to ensure SIR is done without hitches