'ECI Must Act Otherwise It Will Create Anarchy': SC Concerned With Threats To BLOs During SIR
The top court deplored the threats being advanced to the BLOs and other officials engaged in SIR 2.0 in West Bengal.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 9, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday acknowledged the stress and strain experienced by BLOs while doing the enumeration exercise on the ground, and stressed that it will become a serious issue if they "do not get security and their life is not safe", and the Election Commission of India (ECI) must act, "otherwise, it will create anarchy…".
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant deplored the threats being advanced to the BLOs and other officials engaged in SIR 2.0 in West Bengal. The bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, stressed that the top court wanted a clear picture of what kind of cooperation and non-cooperation the ECI is getting from different states regarding the SIR exercise.
The apex court told the ECI's counsel, "Bring to our notice instances of lack of cooperation, hindrances to work of BLOs, and we will pass appropriate orders".
The bench made these observations while hearing a plea, which urged the apex court to issue directions to the ECI to deploy and take all state police officers of West Bengal under deputation till the final publication of the electoral roll is over in the state, and deploy adequate central armed police forces.
The plea highlighted the series of violent incidents which had taken place in West Bengal in 2023 and 2024, and claimed it continues in 2025, especially after SIR being implemented, and added that action should be taken by the ECI to protect the booth-level officers (BLOs).
Each BLO has to be protected
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the ECI, said the law and order are in the hands of the state government. The bench pointed out that BLOs are performing ECI's statutory duties, and during this period, they are the poll body's employees.
"Each BLO has to be protected either by ECI or the state government. How can people take law in hand…if there is a threat, any violence is happening, you cannot allow people to take law in hand", the bench told Dwivedi. The poll body informed the bench that it has written a strong letter to the West Bengal government, and even the electoral officer's office was surrounded.
BLOs face pressure as they do leg work, not desk work
The bench told the ECI's counsel that the previous counsel had contended that ECI is becoming so much of a driving force that BLOs are getting exhausted. The ECI rejected suggestions that BLOs in West Bengal were under extreme stress or facing circumstances that could drive them to suicide.
Dwivedi said a lot of political narratives are floating on all sides and added that now one polling station has 1200 voters maximum, one polling booth has a separate BLO, a volunteer, and there are BLAs, and one BLO has to enumerate on average nearly 36 voters.
Justice Bagchi said, "This is not desk work. The BLO has to go to each house and verify, and then the enumeration form is submitted to him, and he uploads….it is leg work of going to the spot, verifying house-to-house enumeration. This is the pressure the court took note of and directed the state (to increase the number of BLOs)…"
SC wants to ensure SIR is done without hitches
Justice Bagchi pointed at the strain and stress experienced by BLOs, which was alleged by a counsel in the previous hearing, and added, "We want to ensure that SIR at ground level is done without these hitches". Dwivedi said the stress is due to the political parties, which are interfering with their work, and added that in Kerala, the one person who died, the Congress had made a statement that CPM is putting pressure and it is responsible for it.
The bench said if additional manpower is required by ECI, then the state is obligated to provide it, but the issue is regarding the threat faced by BLOs at the ground level.
"Tell us what impediment is caused in performing the duty?", the CJI asked the ECI. The bench said the poll body can write to the state machinery for providing police force.
Dwivedi said his client has already written to the state. "If there is a grievance…come before us, we will pass appropriate directions", said the bench.
The bench said the petitioner has cited only one FIR in West Bengal and asked, "Can it be said that this situation is unique and specific to West Bengal alone? And that there is no obstruction in any other state? And all the police in all the states should be put under the control of the ECI?"
SC wants clear picture on states cooperation and non-cooperation in SIR
The bench said any lack of cooperation from any state government, the poll body is at liberty to intimate the court, and it will pass appropriate directions.
The bench said it is issuing a notice to the ECI, and it is not only about West Bengal. "This will become a serious issue if your BLOs do not get security and their life is not safe…and because of this reason, they are under so much stress…a very serious concern", said the CJI.
The ECI said it has the full authority under the Constitution to either take help from the central forces or state forces. "Possessing power is something different from exercising the power. You have not exercised so far, people are suffering…", said the bench.
Dwivedi replied that it is a sensitive matter, and the poll body cannot take a decision in a hurry, and assured the court that his client will take strong action regarding the protection of BLOs, as it has enough powers and stressed that the ECI will act. "That has to be, otherwise it will create anarchy…", said the CJI. The bench noted that a counsel has accepted notice on behalf of West Bengal.
The plea has been filed by Sanatani Sangsad and others. The petitioners were represented by senior advocate V. Giri. The plea highlighted allegations of violence and threats against officials engaged in SIR duties and urged the court to direct the ECI to ensure their protection.
