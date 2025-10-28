ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Concerned With Career Stagnation In Judiciary, Commences Hearing On Framing Nationwide Seniority Norms

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the slow and uneven career progression of entry-level judicial officers across the country.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai commenced the hearing on framing uniform, nationwide criteria for determining seniority in the higher judicial service (HJS) cadre. The bench also comprises Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, K Vinod Chandran, and Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate Sidharth Bhatnagar, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae, contended that promotions across most states were driven more by seniority than by merit, owing largely to the way annual confidential reports (ACRs) are evaluated. It was submitted before the bench that almost everyone has ACRs marked as 'good' or 'very good', which means seniority becomes the de facto determining factor.

The five-judge bench was informed that the existing "roster points" system disproportionately disadvantages promotee judges, many of whom have over two decades of judicial experience but are unable to enter the zone of consideration for elevation as principal district judges or high court judges.

The apex court took note of the situation that in most of the states, judicial officers recruited as civil judges (CJ) often do not reach the level of principal district judge (PDJ), leave aside reaching the position of a high court Judge.

The bench noted that this has resulted in many bright young lawyers being dissuaded from joining the service at the level of the CJ. The five-judge bench, on October 14, had framed the question which reads: "What should be the criteria for determining seniority in the cadre of Higher Judicial Services".