SC Concerned With Career Stagnation In Judiciary, Commences Hearing On Framing Nationwide Seniority Norms
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 28, 2025 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the slow and uneven career progression of entry-level judicial officers across the country.
A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai commenced the hearing on framing uniform, nationwide criteria for determining seniority in the higher judicial service (HJS) cadre. The bench also comprises Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, K Vinod Chandran, and Joymalya Bagchi.
Senior advocate Sidharth Bhatnagar, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae, contended that promotions across most states were driven more by seniority than by merit, owing largely to the way annual confidential reports (ACRs) are evaluated. It was submitted before the bench that almost everyone has ACRs marked as 'good' or 'very good', which means seniority becomes the de facto determining factor.
The five-judge bench was informed that the existing "roster points" system disproportionately disadvantages promotee judges, many of whom have over two decades of judicial experience but are unable to enter the zone of consideration for elevation as principal district judges or high court judges.
The apex court took note of the situation that in most of the states, judicial officers recruited as civil judges (CJ) often do not reach the level of principal district judge (PDJ), leave aside reaching the position of a high court Judge.
The bench noted that this has resulted in many bright young lawyers being dissuaded from joining the service at the level of the CJ. The five-judge bench, on October 14, had framed the question which reads: "What should be the criteria for determining seniority in the cadre of Higher Judicial Services".
The bench also clarified that while hearing the main issue, it can also consider "other ancillary or related issues". The bench is also examining whether a separate quota of district judge (DJ) posts should be earmarked for officers who entered the judicial service at the lowest rung as civil judges (Junior Division), in order to ensure fairer career advancement opportunities.
It was submitted before the bench that most high courts consider three times more judges for promotion as district judges. The amicus suggested that for 30 considerations, 15 should be from the promotee judges and 15 from direct recruits. The bench observed that the suggestion would create a cadre within a cadre, and if there are 10 candidates eligible for selection grade, 5 would be from promotees and 5 direct recruits.
A senior counsel, representing officers who entered the district judge cadre through the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE), described her clients as "the grain sandwiched between two stones" and added that they are treated as part of the promotee group and are therefore deprived of the "benefits intended for our category". The counsel urged the court to ensure that LDCE officers are recognised as a distinct stream within the promotional structure.
Justice Surya Kant cautioned that excessive emphasis on competitive examinations could create a "crisis" at the junior division level, as younger officers might focus more on promotions than on case adjudication. The bench will continue to hear the matter on October 29, 2025.
