SC Commutes Death Penalty Of Man Who Sexually Assaulted, Killed 6-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Life Term
The bench delivered the verdict on an appeal filed by the convict challenging a 2019 judgment by the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 1:19 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench on Thursday commuted the death sentence given to a man, who subjected her six-year-old step-daughter to repeated sexual assault and strangled her to death, to a jail term for the remainder of his natural life, stressing that the irrevocable penalty of death is reserved only for offenders whose incorrigibility is conclusively established.
The apex court held that a whole‑life term — “second only to death” in severity — both protects society and exacts proportionate retribution while preserving the possibility of reformation, which the state had not disproved in this case.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi, in a 157-page judgment, said the sentence the court imposed is a sentence of the utmost severity, second only to the sentence of death.
It is a sentence proportionate to the gravity of his crime, and it reflects the abhorrence with which the law regards what he did, while stopping short of taking his life in a case in which the possibility of his reformation has not been foreclosed, the bench added.
“We accordingly commute the sentence of death imposed upon the appellant for the offences under Section 302 and Section 376AB of the IPC to a sentence of imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, that is, imprisonment for life which shall extend to the whole of the remainder of his natural life and upon which no remission shall be granted,” said the bench.
The bench said this is not a case in which the sentence of death ought to be sustained. The bench said the crime is of the utmost gravity and is marked by an exceptional aggravating feature, but the appellant's mitigating circumstances are genuine and substantial, and the State has not excluded the possibility of his reformation.
“To impose the sentence of death would be to exact the life of a man whose incorrigibility has not been shown, in a case in which a severe and sufficient alternative lies to hand, and the law does not permit that,” said the bench.
The bench asked itself whether, in the present case, a sentence of imprisonment for the remainder of the appellant's natural life, without the benefit of remission, would adequately answer the gravity of the crime, including its exceptional aggravating feature. “After thorough consideration, we have concluded that it would. Such a sentence would confine the appellant, now a man of about fifty-six years, for the whole of the remainder of his days, without the prospect of release,” said the bench, adding that it would exact from him a retribution of the utmost severity, proportionate to the gravity of what he did.
The bench said it would protect society from him for his entire life. “Where a sentence of this severity is available and would meet the ends of justice, the sentence of death cannot be said to be the only adequate sentence, and the alternative to death is therefore not foreclosed,” observed the bench.
The bench said the sentence of death is reserved not for the gravest crimes as a class, but for those cases within the gravest class in which, after weighing the circumstances of the criminal, the alternative of life imprisonment is found to be unquestionably foreclosed.
The bench delivered the verdict on an appeal filed by the convict challenging a 2019 judgment by the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore bench, which affirmed his conviction and death sentence in the case.
Referring to the testimony of the victim's mother about the incident, the bench said it was reliable and was corroborated by objective medical evidence and phone records.
"A court alive to the realities of abuse within the home must be vigilant not to lend itself to this stratagem, and must ensure that the disabilities which the abuser imposed upon his victim are not permitted to enure to his benefit, “said the bench.
The bench said a woman cannot be faulted for failing to report sexual or physical violence by her spouse, noting that such silence is the norm, not an exception, in the Indian context.
“According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) conducted in the years 2019 to 2021, approximately 29.3 per cent of ever-married women in India in the age group of 18 to 49 years reported having experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of their spouse, and, of the women who had experienced such violence, on the order of three-fourths never sought help from any quarter and never so much as disclosed the violence to any person”, said the bench.
“The conduct of the mother of the victim, in enduring in silence what was done within the home, is therefore not the singular conduct of a false witness but the tragically representative conduct of the abused woman, and it would be a perverse use of these realities to convert the very silence that the conditions of her captivity imposed upon her into an instrument for the acquittal of the man who imposed them,” said Justice Nath, who authored the judgment.
The bench said the gravity of a crime, taken alone, has never been sufficient under the law of this country to warrant the sentence of death, "for if it were, the rarest of rare doctrine would collapse into a simple measurement of the enormity of the offence, and the mandate to weigh the criminal would be rendered nugatory".
The bench found no infirmity in the concurrent findings of the trial court and the high court where, both of which held the appellant guilty of offences, including murder under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
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