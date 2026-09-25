ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Commutes Death Penalty Of Man Who Sexually Assaulted, Killed 6-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Life Term

New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench on Thursday commuted the death sentence given to a man, who subjected her six-year-old step-daughter to repeated sexual assault and strangled her to death, to a jail term for the remainder of his natural life, stressing that the irrevocable penalty of death is reserved only for offenders whose incorrigibility is conclusively established.

The apex court held that a whole‑life term — “second only to death” in severity — both protects society and exacts proportionate retribution while preserving the possibility of reformation, which the state had not disproved in this case.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi, in a 157-page judgment, said the sentence the court imposed is a sentence of the utmost severity, second only to the sentence of death.

It is a sentence proportionate to the gravity of his crime, and it reflects the abhorrence with which the law regards what he did, while stopping short of taking his life in a case in which the possibility of his reformation has not been foreclosed, the bench added.

“We accordingly commute the sentence of death imposed upon the appellant for the offences under Section 302 and Section 376AB of the IPC to a sentence of imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life, that is, imprisonment for life which shall extend to the whole of the remainder of his natural life and upon which no remission shall be granted,” said the bench.

The bench said this is not a case in which the sentence of death ought to be sustained. The bench said the crime is of the utmost gravity and is marked by an exceptional aggravating feature, but the appellant's mitigating circumstances are genuine and substantial, and the State has not excluded the possibility of his reformation.

“To impose the sentence of death would be to exact the life of a man whose incorrigibility has not been shown, in a case in which a severe and sufficient alternative lies to hand, and the law does not permit that,” said the bench.

The bench asked itself whether, in the present case, a sentence of imprisonment for the remainder of the appellant's natural life, without the benefit of remission, would adequately answer the gravity of the crime, including its exceptional aggravating feature. “After thorough consideration, we have concluded that it would. Such a sentence would confine the appellant, now a man of about fifty-six years, for the whole of the remainder of his days, without the prospect of release,” said the bench, adding that it would exact from him a retribution of the utmost severity, proportionate to the gravity of what he did.

The bench said it would protect society from him for his entire life. “Where a sentence of this severity is available and would meet the ends of justice, the sentence of death cannot be said to be the only adequate sentence, and the alternative to death is therefore not foreclosed,” observed the bench.