SC Frees 105‑Year‑Old Convict, Makes Its 2024 Bail Order Final
The bench said that, having regard to age of the petitioner, it was closing case and waiving the remaining sentence, if any, in the matter.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 21, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
New Delhi: At 105, Rasik Chandra Mondal can finally breathe free. The Supreme Court on Friday closed the decades‑old murder case against the Malda‑born man, waiving the remainder of his sentence and making final its earlier bail order—bringing an end to a legal battle that began in 1988 and kept him behind bars for much of his life.
Born in 1920 in West Bengal’s Malda district, Mondal was convicted in 1994 at the age of 68 in the murder case and was in jail till November 29, 2024, when the top court granted him bail.
Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench said that, having regard to the age of the petitioner, it was closing the case and waiving the remaining sentence, if any, in the matter.
Even if his life sentence had not technically ended, the bench made it clear that Mondal would not be sent back to prison. The bench said it is making the 2024 interim bail order absolute and final.
In November 2024, the apex court, in its order, said: “As an interim order, we direct that the petitioner, Rasik Chandra Mondal, will be released on interim bail/parole during the pendency of the present writ petition, on terms and conditions to be fixed by the trial court”.
In 2024, the West Bengal government counsel informed the apex court that Mondal had health issues, which are age-related, but otherwise he is in a stable condition. The state’s counsel said that he would celebrate his 104th birthday shortly. Against the backdrop of his advanced age, the bench said it would grant him interim bail.
In 1994, Mondal, when he was 68-years-old, was convicted in a 1988 murder case. In November, he was serving a life sentence. In 2018, the Calcutta High Court dismissed his appeal challenging his conviction in the murder case. Later, he moved the apex court but did not succeed.
In 2020, Mondal, when he was 99-years-old, moved a plea seeking premature release. Mondal had cited his advanced age and age-related ailments. In May 2021, the apex court had issued notice to the West Bengal government.