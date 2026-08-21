ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Frees 105‑Year‑Old Convict, Makes Its 2024 Bail Order Final

New Delhi: At 105, Rasik Chandra Mondal can finally breathe free. The Supreme Court on Friday closed the decades‑old murder case against the Malda‑born man, waiving the remainder of his sentence and making final its earlier bail order—bringing an end to a legal battle that began in 1988 and kept him behind bars for much of his life.

Born in 1920 in West Bengal’s Malda district, Mondal was convicted in 1994 at the age of 68 in the murder case and was in jail till November 29, 2024, when the top court granted him bail.

Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench said that, having regard to the age of the petitioner, it was closing the case and waiving the remaining sentence, if any, in the matter.

Even if his life sentence had not technically ended, the bench made it clear that Mondal would not be sent back to prison. The bench said it is making the 2024 interim bail order absolute and final.