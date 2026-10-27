ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Recommends Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty As Telangana High Court Chief Justice, 3 Other CJs

Justice Tapobrata Chakraborty recommended Telangana High Court Chief Justice. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty of the Calcutta High Court as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Following a meeting on Monday, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the appointment of Chief Justices for four High Courts, including that of the Telangana High Court.

According to the list provided by the collegium, Justice Sudhir Singh of the Patna High Court has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court; Justice Manas Ranjan Pathak, currently serving at the Gujarat High Court, has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court, while Justice P. Sam Koshy of the Telangana High Court has been recommended as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. Before the appointment of the current Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Ravindra V Ghuge, Justice Chakraborty had served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court for several months.