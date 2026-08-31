SC Collegium Recommends Elevation Of Justice Sanjay K Agrawal As Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice
The CJI said he and the other members of the collegium are already working on the appointment of chief justices in the remaining high courts.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 11:51 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Justice Sanjay K Agrawal of the Chhattisgarh High Court as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.
The collegium led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said in a statement: “The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on August 31, 2026, has recommended the elevation of judges as Chief Justices of the high courts….”
The collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Sanjay K Agrawal as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court; Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court; and Justice Dr. Pushpendra Singh Bhati as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.
Justice Agrawal present High Court is Chhattisgarh, Justice Kogje present High Court is Gujarat, and Justice Bhati present High Court is Rajasthan.
Justice Agrawal elevation assumes significance against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the present acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma.
On August 26, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said he has already taken note of the concerns raised in letters by Justice Sandeep Mehta, who alleged that acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of misusing administrative authority and urged the appointment of a Chief Justice from outside Rajasthan. The CJI underscored that allegations against a sitting judge must be addressed strictly through the established institutional mechanism.
The CJI said that he and the other members of the collegium are already working on the appointment of chief justices in the remaining high courts.
“He has already taken note of the concerns raised in the letters written by Justice Sandeep Mehta, while stressing that allegations against a sitting judge must be dealt with strictly through the established institutional mechanism”, said a press statement.
The CJI maintained that the contents of the letters cannot be adjudicated in the public domain and that the concerned judge must be given a fair opportunity to place his response before any conclusion is reached. “The fact that allegations have been made, therefore, cannot by itself be treated as a finding against the judge”, said the statement.
The matter, he added, is being examined at the appropriate level, and the process will take into account the material placed by Justice Mehta as well as Justice Sharma's response. “Any decision regarding the continuation, transfer or other administrative action concerning the acting Chief Justice would be taken by the competent institutional authority after due consideration of the material. The CJI also emphasised that the Supreme Court cannot allow individual complaints concerning judges to be determined through competing claims in the media”, said the statement.
Justice Sandeep Mehta, in a series of letters, has urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to immediately appoint a Chief Justice from outside Rajasthan, alleging that acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma is misusing his administrative authority.
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