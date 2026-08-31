ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Recommends Elevation Of Justice Sanjay K Agrawal As Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday recommended the appointment of Justice Sanjay K Agrawal of the Chhattisgarh High Court as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

The collegium led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said in a statement: “The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on August 31, 2026, has recommended the elevation of judges as Chief Justices of the high courts….”

The collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Sanjay K Agrawal as Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court; Justice Alpesh Yeshvant Kogje as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court; and Justice Dr. Pushpendra Singh Bhati as Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court.

Justice Agrawal present High Court is Chhattisgarh, Justice Kogje present High Court is Gujarat, and Justice Bhati present High Court is Rajasthan.

Justice Agrawal elevation assumes significance against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the present acting Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma.

On August 26, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said he has already taken note of the concerns raised in letters by Justice Sandeep Mehta, who alleged that acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of misusing administrative authority and urged the appointment of a Chief Justice from outside Rajasthan. The CJI underscored that allegations against a sitting judge must be addressed strictly through the established institutional mechanism.