SC Collegium Invokes Article 224A, Recommends Five Ex-judges As Ad Hoc Judges Of Allahabad HC
The apex court's collegium has given approval for appointment for a period of two years.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 11:26 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday approved the appointment of retired judges as ad hoc judges of the Allahabad High Court in terms of Article 224A of the Constitution.
The apex court’s collegium has given the approval for appointment for a period of two years.
A statement published on the apex court’s website said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 3, 2026 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following retired judges as ad hoc judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad in terms of Article 224-A of the Constitution of India, for a period of two years: (i) Shri Justice Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan, (ii) Shri Justice Mohd. Aslam, (iii) Shri Justice Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, (iv) Smt. Justice Renu Agarwal, and (v) Smt. Justice Jyotsna Sharma.
The Allahabad High Court is grappling with a huge pendency of cases, especially criminal cases.
In 2021, the apex court laid down the guidelines for the appointment of ad hoc judges under Article 224A.
In January 2025, the Supreme Court had hinted that it is contemplating the relaxation of conditions for the appointment of ad-hoc judges in high courts to deal with the huge pendency of criminal appeals.
Then, the matter had come up before by a special bench led by then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.
The apex court had said that in the Allahabad High Court alone, there were 63,000 criminal appeals pending.
The bench had said that it could modify certain conditions outlined in an April 2021 judgment for the appointment of ad hoc judges.
The bench had suggested that after the appointment of ad hoc judges, criminal appeals, which are usually listed before the division bench of high courts, could be heard by a bench comprising a regular single-judge and an ad hoc judge.