ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Invokes Article 224A, Recommends Five Ex-judges As Ad Hoc Judges Of Allahabad HC

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday approved the appointment of retired judges as ad hoc judges of the Allahabad High Court in terms of Article 224A of the Constitution.

The apex court’s collegium has given the approval for appointment for a period of two years.

A statement published on the apex court’s website said: “The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on February 3, 2026 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following retired judges as ad hoc judges of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad in terms of Article 224-A of the Constitution of India, for a period of two years: (i) Shri Justice Mohd. Faiz Alam Khan, (ii) Shri Justice Mohd. Aslam, (iii) Shri Justice Syed Aftab Husain Rizvi, (iv) Smt. Justice Renu Agarwal, and (v) Smt. Justice Jyotsna Sharma.

The Allahabad High Court is grappling with a huge pendency of cases, especially criminal cases.

In 2021, the apex court laid down the guidelines for the appointment of ad hoc judges under Article 224A.