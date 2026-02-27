SC Collegium Decides To Transfer Judges Proposed To Be CJs Of HCs In Advance
The collegium’s decision is a crucial policy shift to ensure a smooth leadership transition in the high courts.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 27, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has decided that a judge proposed to take over the high court as its Chief Justice, may be transferred well in advance, preferably two months before the vacancy arises. The collegium’s decision is a crucial policy shift to ensure a smooth leadership transition in the high courts.
The collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said the decision was taken so that the judge, in the meantime, becomes well conversant with the affairs of that high court and assumes charge of the office of the chief justice upon the retirement of the incumbent chief justice. The collegium also comprises Justices Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, BV Nagarathna and MM Sundresh.
The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on February 26, 2026, recommended the appointment of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, judge, High Court of Kerala (parent High Court: Madhya Pradesh) as Chief Justice, Madras High Court, consequent upon the retirement of the Chief Justice of that High Court on 5th March, 2026.
A statement uploaded on the apex court’s website said: "The collegium has taken a policy decision that in order to strengthen the efficiency and quality of administration of justice, a judge who is proposed to take over the High Court as its Chief Justice may be transferred well in advance, preferably two months before the vacancy arises, so that such recommendee in the meantime becomes well conversant with the affairs of that High Court and assumes charge of the office of Chief Justice, on the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice".
"Following this policy decision, the Collegium has resolved to recommend transfer of Ms. Justice Lisa Gill, Judge, High Court of Punjab and Haryana to the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and for her appointment as the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date the vacancy would arise", added the statement.
In a separate resolution, the collegium approved the appointment of nine advocates as judges of the Patna High Court: Md. Nadim Seraj, Ranjan Kumar Jha, Kumar Manish, Sanjeev Kumar, Girijish Kumar, Alok Kumar, Raj Kumar, Rana Vikram Singh and Vikash Kumar.
