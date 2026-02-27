ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Collegium Decides To Transfer Judges Proposed To Be CJs Of HCs In Advance

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has decided that a judge proposed to take over the high court as its Chief Justice, may be transferred well in advance, preferably two months before the vacancy arises. The collegium’s decision is a crucial policy shift to ensure a smooth leadership transition in the high courts.

The collegium, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, said the decision was taken so that the judge, in the meantime, becomes well conversant with the affairs of that high court and assumes charge of the office of the chief justice upon the retirement of the incumbent chief justice. The collegium also comprises Justices Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, BV Nagarathna and MM Sundresh.

The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on February 26, 2026, recommended the appointment of Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, judge, High Court of Kerala (parent High Court: Madhya Pradesh) as Chief Justice, Madras High Court, consequent upon the retirement of the Chief Justice of that High Court on 5th March, 2026.