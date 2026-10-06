Legislative Privilege Vs Free Speech: SC Closes Two-Decade Old Case, Leaves Legislative Privilege Questions Unanswered
The top court noted that TN assembly secretary's affidavit, filed in August 2004, detailed a resolution passed on July 13, 2004, withdrawing the earlier resolution.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 6, 2026 at 2:43 PM IST
New Delhi: A seven‑judge Supreme Court bench on Tuesday disposed of a 22‑year‑old reference on the Constitutional limits of legislative privilege as “infructuous”, observing that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had withdrawn the resolution that triggered the proceedings—leaving unresolved the larger clash between privilege and citizens’ fundamental right to free speech.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices Aravind Kumar, Prashant Kumar Mishra, Joymalya Bagchi, Vipul M Pancholi, Shree Chandrashekhar and V Mohana. The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously withdrew its November 2003 resolution. The bench noted that the assembly secretary's affidavit, filed in August 2004, detailed a resolution passed on July 13, 2004, withdrawing the earlier resolution.
The apex court acknowledged that this development, which rendered the controversy academic, had apparently escaped its attention when the matter was referred to the seven-judge bench. During the hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre and some states, while senior advocate Raju Ramachandran appeared for the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
The bench accepted the parties' submissions that no live controversy survived for adjudication. However, the bench agreed to the petitioners' request to keep the larger questions of law open for consideration in an appropriate future case. The bench noted in its order that the government’s counsel and the Tamil Nadu assembly counsel agreed (ad idem) that the subject matter was rendered infructuous and no issue survived for current adjudication.
“However, counsel for the petitioners referred to the December 2004 reference order pointing out that there are various important questions of law that can be kept open for examination in future," noted the bench.
“We are in full agreement with the suggestions given by the petitioners. The present writ petitions are thus disposed of as being infructuous. However, questions of law are kept open to be adjudicated in appropriate proceedings in the future,” said the bench in its order.
The apex court’s order closed the proceedings without ruling on the substantive constitutional questions referred to the larger bench nearly two decades ago. The CJI on Monday hinted that the court could dispose of the matter after a brief hearing, leaving the larger issues for another occasion when they arise in a live dispute.
The reference arose from the Tamil Nadu Assembly’s action in 2003 against journalists of The Hindu over reports and an editorial critical of the then state government and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
The state assembly sentenced then editor N Ravi, executive editor Malini Parthasarathy, bureau chief V Jayant, special correspondent Radha Venkatesan and publisher S Rangarajan to 15 days’ simple imprisonment for breach of privilege. The apex court stayed the execution of the warrants issued against them.
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