ETV Bharat / bharat

Legislative Privilege Vs Free Speech: SC Closes Two-Decade Old Case, Leaves Legislative Privilege Questions Unanswered

New Delhi: A seven‑judge Supreme Court bench on Tuesday disposed of a 22‑year‑old reference on the Constitutional limits of legislative privilege as “infructuous”, observing that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had withdrawn the resolution that triggered the proceedings—leaving unresolved the larger clash between privilege and citizens’ fundamental right to free speech.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and Justices Aravind Kumar, Prashant Kumar Mishra, Joymalya Bagchi, Vipul M Pancholi, Shree Chandrashekhar and V Mohana. The Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously withdrew its November 2003 resolution. The bench noted that the assembly secretary's affidavit, filed in August 2004, detailed a resolution passed on July 13, 2004, withdrawing the earlier resolution.

The apex court acknowledged that this development, which rendered the controversy academic, had apparently escaped its attention when the matter was referred to the seven-judge bench. During the hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre and some states, while senior advocate Raju Ramachandran appeared for the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The bench accepted the parties' submissions that no live controversy survived for adjudication. However, the bench agreed to the petitioners' request to keep the larger questions of law open for consideration in an appropriate future case. The bench noted in its order that the government’s counsel and the Tamil Nadu assembly counsel agreed (ad idem) that the subject matter was rendered infructuous and no issue survived for current adjudication.

“However, counsel for the petitioners referred to the December 2004 reference order pointing out that there are various important questions of law that can be kept open for examination in future," noted the bench.