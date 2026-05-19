ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Closes Suo Motu Cases Initiated During COVID-19 Pandemic To Deal With People's Problems

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed four separate suo motu cases initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those related to patient treatment and dignified handling of bodies in hospitals.

The matters were taken up by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

The bench was dealing with four separate suo motu petitions on issues relating to the closure of mid-meal scheme, guidelines for court functioning through video conferencing during the pandemic, proper treatment of COVID-19 patients, and dignified handling of bodies in the hospitals and distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic.

The bench observed that conditions during the pandemic were different, and the court had taken cognisance of the issues and passed a slew of directions to assuage citizens' concerns.