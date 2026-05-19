SC Closes Suo Motu Cases Initiated During COVID-19 Pandemic To Deal With People's Problems
The bench, while disposing of the pleas, said the issues have now become infructuous.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 19, 2026 at 8:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed four separate suo motu cases initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, including those related to patient treatment and dignified handling of bodies in hospitals.
The matters were taken up by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
The bench was dealing with four separate suo motu petitions on issues relating to the closure of mid-meal scheme, guidelines for court functioning through video conferencing during the pandemic, proper treatment of COVID-19 patients, and dignified handling of bodies in the hospitals and distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic.
The bench observed that conditions during the pandemic were different, and the court had taken cognisance of the issues and passed a slew of directions to assuage citizens' concerns.
Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing in one of the matters, said that the issues that arose for the top court's consideration at that time no longer survive.
The bench, while disposing of the pleas, said the issues have now become infructuous. Dealing with the suo motu case relating to the distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic, the bench noted that several other separate petitions raising grievances were also filed by various individuals.
The bench said those petitioners may raise their grievances, if any, before the appropriate forum. The bench said that a separate petition, which raised the issue of a fire incident in Gujarat that resulted in the death of some COVID-19 patients at a hospital, would be heard in August.
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