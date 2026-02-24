ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Closes 2021 Suo Motu Case, Hands River Remediation Back To NGT

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed its 2021 suo motu proceedings on the remediation of polluted rivers and directed the principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to reopen the matter and ensure continued monitoring.

The apex court noted that while it initiated the suo motu case in 2021 to address the contamination of the Yamuna by sewage effluents, the case has seen little progress in the court since then.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench noted that the suo motu proceedings were initiated in 2021 when a matter related to increased pollution levels in Delhi's Yamuna River came before it. The apex court first considered the contamination of the Yamuna and issued notices to Uttarakhand, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and the Centre.

The bench observed, "Is it possible for this court to look at all the polluted rivers? We can look at it one by one. We also keep entertaining so many matters and issue directions...we also have to see that we entertain matters together. Why to have a multiplicity of issues like this?"

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), cited the pendency of a similar issue before the NGT. Bhati urged the bench to consider whether it wanted to continue the hearing or if the NGT could be asked to revive it.

The bench observed that a specialised body is better equipped for the continuous monitoring required to save the rivers. The bench questioned its January 13, 2021, order to initiate parallel proceedings by taking suo motu cognisance of river contamination by effluent when the NGT in New Delhi was already seized of a similar matter.