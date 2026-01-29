ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Clears Housing Project Near Visva-Bharati University, Sets Aside HC's Demolition Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the construction of a commercial housing project near the historic Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal and set aside a Calcutta High Court order directing its demolition.

The top court said disputed land in question was referred to by the name of "khoai" (protected) by the high court but no category by the name of "khoai" land exists under the revenue laws of West Bengal.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta noted that the description of "khoai" appears to have been borrowed from the writings of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore, who referred to a peculiar geological formation found in and around the Birbhum region, created by natural decay and erosion, by wind and water, of small hills comprising red laterite soil rich in iron, resulting in the formation of natural gullies and canyon-like terrain.

It said the high court held that the construction raised by Aarsuday Projects, a private developer on a plot of land admeasuring 0.39 acres, near the Visva-Bharati University was in the nature of preserved land falling in the category of "khoai" land.

Upholding the legality of the construction of the residential building, the bench said, "In the absence of any tangible evidence of fraud, misrepresentation, or deliberate circumvention of statutory requirements, such a procedural lapse, even if assumed to exist, for arguments sake, could not render the construction per se illegal, nor could it justify the issuance of a direction for demolition, which is an extremely draconian consequence reserved for cases of blatant and substantive illegalities and violation."

The bench said the approval by the Ruppur Gram Panchayat to the building plan on November 5, 2011 cannot be faulted and outrightly rejected.

"Even if it is assumed, arguendo, that there was any infirmity in the timing or manner of conversion of the subject plot from 'danga' (barren land) to 'bastu' (residential use), such infirmity could not have the effect of invalidating the entire construction raised by Aarsuday Projects," the top court said.

It added that such an infirmity would warrant regulatory scrutiny or corrective measures in accordance with law but would not, however, justify the extreme consequence of demolition of a completed structure, particularly when the land was earmarked for "residential use" as per the Land Use and Development Control Plan, 2002 and the conversion was subsequently approved by the competent authority and no statutory provision mandated demolition as an automatic or inevitable consequence of such a defect.