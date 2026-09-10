ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Clears Bilquis Mir As Chief Coach For Indian Kayaking Team, Quashes JK HC Order

New Delhi: In a relief for international water sports coach Bilquis Mir, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside a High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh order and directed the J&K administration to issue her a no objection certificate and relieving order on or before September 15.

The ruling paves the way for Mir, a physical education teacher in the J&K Youth Services Department, to join as chief coach and assist the Indian National Kayaking and Canoeing Team for the Asian Games in Japan beginning September 19.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi allowed the appeal filed by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association against the high court's August 11 judgment. The apex court quashed the Jammu and Kashmir government's order dated June 19, 2026, which had denied her permission citing pending departmental inquiries and service conditions.

Emphasising the importance of time management in competitive athletics, the bench said "sports administration necessarily involves strict timelines. Selection, training camps, qualifying events and international competitions operate upon fixed schedules which cannot be postponed to await completion of ordinary administrative processes".

Mir was represented by advocate Khowaja Siddiqui while the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association was represented by senior advocate Najmi Wazziri during the hearing.

Addressing the limits of executive power, the top court said, "The absence of an absolute right to obtain a favourable administrative decision cannot be equated with the absence of a right to fair, reasonable, non-arbitrary and timely consideration of a request, which in our considered opinion are two distinct propositions." Under the apex court's directions, the Jammu and Kashmir administration must issue all requisite permissions by September 15, 2026, to enable Mir to join the national coaching camp and accompany the team to the Asian Games.

The court directed that the period of her absence for the national sporting assignment will not be treated as unauthorised absence.

The top court clarified that the judgment does not recognise any general right in a government employee to claim deputation or foreign travel, nor does it interfere with the state's power to independently proceed with disciplinary inquiries against her in accordance with law.