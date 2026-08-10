ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Clears Abhishek Banerjee’s Foreign Travel For Eye Treatment, Cites Right To Medical Choice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that every individual has the right to travel abroad and to choose medical care, while allowing Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee three weeks to visit overseas for eye treatment.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented Banerjee before the bench. The bench was hearing the Diamond Harbour MP's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order denying him permission to travel abroad for the treatment.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the West Bengal government, said his client is not saying no, but wants to see the genuineness of the certificate and also whether he actually requires any consultation. Justice Bagchi observed, "Let him go and get his check-up," adding, "In the meantime, you start another criminal case if you find the document is forged.”

Raju insisted that there are 16 cases against him and it is apprehended that he may not come back, but if his medical condition is such then we will not object. “I think the state is weighed with much more serious investigation than this…,” observed Justice Bagchi.

Raju replied that this is also a serious investigation and there are so many scams. The bench observed that you have appeared when this individual is alleged to be involved in much graver allegations, and yet you have not taken any steps against him. “Please do not make a situation… every individual has a right to go abroad. Every individual has the right to choose medical assistance,” said Justice Bagchi.

The bench observed that he will join the investigation and it would not cause any impediment. “What is the misappropriation in this case? What is the FIR in your case?” asked the bench. Raju reiterated that there are 15 other cases against him.