SC Clears Abhishek Banerjee’s Foreign Travel For Eye Treatment, Cites Right To Medical Choice
Observes that Bengal government hadn't filed injunctions in allegedly graver allegations, while MP's advocate indicates vendetta, saying all cases were filed after TMC's poll defeat.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that every individual has the right to travel abroad and to choose medical care, while allowing Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee three weeks to visit overseas for eye treatment.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented Banerjee before the bench. The bench was hearing the Diamond Harbour MP's plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order denying him permission to travel abroad for the treatment.
At the outset, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the West Bengal government, said his client is not saying no, but wants to see the genuineness of the certificate and also whether he actually requires any consultation. Justice Bagchi observed, "Let him go and get his check-up," adding, "In the meantime, you start another criminal case if you find the document is forged.”
Raju insisted that there are 16 cases against him and it is apprehended that he may not come back, but if his medical condition is such then we will not object. “I think the state is weighed with much more serious investigation than this…,” observed Justice Bagchi.
Raju replied that this is also a serious investigation and there are so many scams. The bench observed that you have appeared when this individual is alleged to be involved in much graver allegations, and yet you have not taken any steps against him. “Please do not make a situation… every individual has a right to go abroad. Every individual has the right to choose medical assistance,” said Justice Bagchi.
The bench observed that he will join the investigation and it would not cause any impediment. “What is the misappropriation in this case? What is the FIR in your case?” asked the bench. Raju reiterated that there are 15 other cases against him.
Sankaranarayanan said his client is an MP and general secretary of a national party. Justice Bagchi said in the 15 other matters there is no such injunction on his travel. Sankaranarayanan said every single one of those were filed after May 5, when elections were declared, and nothing before May 5, and added that 16 FIRs were registered after May 5. Raju said nobody dared register before May 5 and insisted on an assessment of whether he requires treatment or not.
The CJI observed, “Sometimes treatment for any personal diseases or anything… that is also sometimes part of right to privacy… this is a case of eye. There will be some other health issue. Why it should be brought in public domain…”
The bench pointed out that he had travelled earlier. Raju said then cases were not pending and the likelihood of his not returning is greater today. Sankaranarayanan said his wife and two children are in Calcutta and he is the general secretary of a national party.
After hearing submissions, the bench said the applicant is permitted to travel abroad for a period of three weeks for medical treatment of his eye in September, and the applicant shall travel on his diplomatic passport. The bench was informed that he has no other passport other than the diplomatic passport.
The bench added that Banerjee has to furnish the itinerary of his visit, including his place of residence in the foreign country, and the details of the doctors/hospital where he proposes to undergo treatment, the itinerary should also disclose the period of his stay and his flight details.
On August 5, the High Court had dismissed Banerjee's plea seeking permission to travel abroad, noting that he was unwilling to appear before the medical board at the state-run SSKM Hospital the next day for an assessment of his medical condition.
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- Calcutta High Court Dismisses Abhishek Banerjee's Plea To Travel Abroad For Eye Treatment
- SC Asks Calcutta HC To Hear Abhishek Banerjee's Plea Seeking Nod To Travel Abroad For Eye Treatment
- Abhishek Banerjee Moves SC Seeking Permission To Travel Abroad For Eye Treatment