SC Clarification On Form 6 Raises Questions On EC's 'Credibility', Says Constitution Expert
PDT Achary said the Election Commission lied to the Supreme Court and the latter debunked it by denying it ever approved addition to Form 6.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of Supreme Court's observation that the modified Form 6 was not approved by it, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary on Monday asserted that the apex court's clarification has raised questions on the Election Commission of India's (ECI's) claim that the change was upheld by it.
The Constitution expert also said the clarification raises questions on the "credibility" of the poll panel. In a communique on September 26, the ECI claimed that the declaration attached to Form 6 for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll was upheld by the Supreme Court. The poll panel had said for non-SIR period, the forms applicable as per the Registration of Electors Rules 1960 will be used.
Later, the ECI withdrew the Declaration Form attached to Form 6 from all the states and Union Territories (UTs) where SIR has already been conducted. In states and UTs where the excercise is underway, however, it remains unchanged. The Declaration Form was introduced during the SIR conducted in Bihar prior to Assembly polls in 2025. It sought details of a fresh voter’s parents or grandparents, and their linkage to electoral rolls from the previous SIR conducted in 2002-03.
Referring to the Apex Court's clarification, Achary told ETV Bharat, "The Election Commission lied to the Supreme Court. The apex court has debunked that lie by denying that it ever approved the addition to Form 6. " Achary said the poll panel will now have to clarify before the SC in this regard. "Now, the Election Commission will have to clarify why it lied to the Supreme Court," he said.
The Constitution expert said the Supreme Court will take note of the response that will be submitted by the poll panel and accordingly take a decision. He asserted that the court will certainly reprimand the poll panel.
Achary further said, "The Election Commission is not an ordinary institution. It's a constitutional body. Therefore, if it lies before the Supreme Court, it becomes a very serious matter. It affects the credibility of the institution". He said the Election Commission has to act in accordance with the law.
Fact Check ❌The statement made in this post is misleading ✅1) The order for SIR in Bihar issued on 24 June 2025 was issued with the unanimous approval of the Commission. This order has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India in its judgment dated 27 May 2026 ✅2) In its Press Note No. 120 dated 26 September 2026, in Point 1(iii), ECI has stated that, "The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court." #ECIFactCheck— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 5, 2026
At present, the third phase of SIR, aimed at purification of the electoral roll is being carried out in 16 states and three UTs, in a staggered manner. Meanwhile, the ECI in a statement on X said the order for SIR in Bihar was issued on June 24 last year with the unanimous approval of the Commission, and was "upheld" by the Supreme Court of India in its judgment on May 27.
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