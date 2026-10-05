ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Clarification On Form 6 Raises Questions On EC's 'Credibility', Says Constitution Expert

New Delhi : In the wake of Supreme Court's observation that the modified Form 6 was not approved by it, former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Achary on Monday asserted that the apex court's clarification has raised questions on the Election Commission of India's (ECI's) claim that the change was upheld by it.

The Constitution expert also said the clarification raises questions on the "credibility" of the poll panel. In a communique on September 26, the ECI claimed that the declaration attached to Form 6 for Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll was upheld by the Supreme Court. The poll panel had said for non-SIR period, the forms applicable as per the Registration of Electors Rules 1960 will be used.



Later, the ECI withdrew the Declaration Form attached to Form 6 from all the states and Union Territories (UTs) where SIR has already been conducted. In states and UTs where the excercise is underway, however, it remains unchanged. The Declaration Form was introduced during the SIR conducted in Bihar prior to Assembly polls in 2025. It sought details of a fresh voter’s parents or grandparents, and their linkage to electoral rolls from the previous SIR conducted in 2002-03.



People queue at the administrative building to submit information along with Form 6 after their names were struck off the electoral roll in Suri, Birbhum district (IANS)

Referring to the Apex Court's clarification, Achary told ETV Bharat, "The Election Commission lied to the Supreme Court. The apex court has debunked that lie by denying that it ever approved the addition to Form 6. " Achary said the poll panel will now have to clarify before the SC in this regard. "Now, the Election Commission will have to clarify why it lied to the Supreme Court," he said.