ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Clamps Down On Posting Court Proceedings Online

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday barred the posting, reposting or uploading of audio‑visual recordings of court proceedings on social media and other digital platforms without prior permission from the apex court’s secretary‑general or the registrar‑generals of the high courts.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Senior advocate Vikas Singh appeared for the petitioner Harshita Grover.

"As an interim measure, it is directed that there shall be no extraction, modification, dissemination… posting, reposting and uploading of audio-video visual recordings of judicial proceedings on social media or other digital platforms without prior permission of the secretary general of this court or the registrar general of the jurisdictional high courts," the bench said.

The bench also sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea raising the misuse of live-streaming and circulation of videos of court proceedings on social media.

Singh highlighted the misuse of videos of court proceedings on social media and other digital platforms. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta agreed with Singh and said there must be some regulation. It was argued before the bench that random clips distort what actually happens in court, damaging the reputation of judicial institutions and judges who are shown in a poor light.

The bench sought a list of social media intermediaries from the Centre for impleading them in the proceedings. The bench said notices will soon be issued to them. The bench also banned the commercialisation of court proceedings by social media users who profit from viral video clips. The bench clarified that the interim direction would not affect news reporting of court proceedings.

The bench issued notice to the Centre and Bar Council of India on the plea seeking a direction to immediately restrain the unauthorised extraction, modification, dissemination or monetisation of audio-visual recordings of judicial proceedings on social media and other digital platforms, except through the official website or channel of the concerned court.