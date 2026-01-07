ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Challenge To Arbitral Awards Before Courts Would Defeat The Purpose Of Law On Arbitration

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said if courts were to be allowed to step in at every stage and arbitral awards are subjected to a challenge before them, it would frustrate and defeat the very purpose of the law on arbitration.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Pankaj Mithal said the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, is a special enactment, which aims to resolve contractual or commercial disputes through arbitration, with the minimum intervention of the court.

“In the event, the courts are allowed to step in at every stage and the arbitral awards are subjected to challenge before the courts in hierarchy before court of first instance, through regular appeals and finally by means of SLP/civil appeal before the Supreme Court, it would obviate/frustrate and defeat the very purpose of the Act”, said the bench.

The bench said it is therefore necessary to accept the arbitral award if it is not patently illegal or does not fall within the scope of intervention under Section 34 of the Act.

The bench said the appeal thereof has a much narrower scope of intervention, particularly when the arbitral award has been upheld under Section 34 of the Act. “The appellate jurisdiction acquires little significance only when the arbitral award has been erroneously upheld or set aside by the court in exercise of its power under Section 34 of the Act…. but has no authority of law to consider the matter which was before the arbitral tribunal on merits”, it said.

The apex court made these observations as it set aside a March 2021 judgment of a division bench of the Madras High Court, which had directed the deletion of a claim awarded by an arbitral tribunal to a firm.

The apex court said it is of the opinion that the appellate court manifestly erred in law in interfering with the judgment and order of the single judge of the high court passed under Section 34 of the Act so as to disturb the arbitral award in respect of claim no.7.