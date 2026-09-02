ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Cautions Against Tribunal Paralysis Amid Vacancies

New Delhi: "No tribunal should become non‑functional merely because of the transition,” the Supreme Court cautioned on Wednesday, as it directed states and Union Territories to file status reports within three weeks on vacancies plaguing district and state consumer commissions.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. During the hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) president has submitted a detailed report on vacancies and pendency in consumer commissions.

The bench said that the report submitted by the NCDRC president requires serious consideration. The AG suggested that selection processes which began under the old law may be completed subject to the terms and conditions prescribed under the new enactment.

The bench observed, “No tribunal should become non-functional merely because of the transition….” NCDRC alone has close to over 16,000 pending cases. The AG flagged the restricted use of single-member benches.