Supreme Court Cautions Against Tribunal Paralysis Amid Vacancies
The top court said that the report submitted by the NCDRC president requires serious consideration.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 2, 2026 at 7:06 PM IST
New Delhi: "No tribunal should become non‑functional merely because of the transition,” the Supreme Court cautioned on Wednesday, as it directed states and Union Territories to file status reports within three weeks on vacancies plaguing district and state consumer commissions.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. During the hearing, Attorney General R Venkataramani submitted National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) president has submitted a detailed report on vacancies and pendency in consumer commissions.
The bench said that the report submitted by the NCDRC president requires serious consideration. The AG suggested that selection processes which began under the old law may be completed subject to the terms and conditions prescribed under the new enactment.
The bench observed, “No tribunal should become non-functional merely because of the transition….” NCDRC alone has close to over 16,000 pending cases. The AG flagged the restricted use of single-member benches.
After hearing submissions, the bench said the prevailing conditions vary from state to state and asked its registry to obtain a soft copy of the status report and supply it directly to counsel appearing for all the states within two days. “All states are directed to submit their responses to the status report within three weeks,” said the bench.
The bench also directed state governments and UTs to submit compliance with regard to its earlier order on pay and allowances for commission members. The matter is likely to be taken up again on September 8.
The bench was hearing a suo motu case initiated by it to examine nationwide vacancies, staff shortages and mounting pendency in consumer commissions.
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