ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Cautions Against Cynicism, Favours Directing CBSE To Adopt Orissa HC Opt-Out Safeguard For APAAR IDs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday cautioned against “viewing everything with suspicion” and said it would direct CBSE to implement across the country an Orissa High Court direction requiring the consent form for generating APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) IDs to expressly give parents the option to refuse consent or opt out of the scheme.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The Orissa High Court held that if the APAAR scheme is genuinely voluntary, the consent form must expressly provide parents the option to decline participation or opt out.

During the hearing today, appearing for parents of some students, senior advocate Indira Jaising, assisted by advocate Paras Nath Singh, argued that children were being compelled to enrol in a non‑statutory scheme despite the Supreme Court’s 2019 Aadhaar ruling, which held that minors cannot be forced to obtain Aadhaar.

She contended that since APAAR IDs are linked to Aadhaar and are allegedly demanded for examination purposes, the scheme’s “voluntary” character exists only on paper.

The bench, however, noted it appears to serve a legitimate purpose by assigning each student a unique academic identity to streamline educational planning and record management.

"Let us not doubt everything in the country with a suspicious eye; it is a welcome step…," observed the bench.

The bench noted that data protection law exists in the country, and nobody can violate it. The apex court also said that this scheme can help the CBSE headquarters access several important data about students.