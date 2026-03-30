ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Litigants Cannot Selectively Invoke Or Abandon Judicial Remedies For Convenience

New Delhi: The Supreme Court emphasised that it cannot overlook conduct where a litigant plays fast and loose with the judicial process. It stressed that a party cannot act recklessly with the judicial process, invoking it for convenience and abandoning it when inconvenient, only to resurrect advantage in execution.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih said, "It becomes important to emphasise that the increasing influx of litigation appears to be driven less by a pursuit of justice and more by an attempt to delay proceedings, harass opponents, and consume valuable judicial time."

The bench, in a judgment delivered on March 25, said the judicial process is designed to resolve genuine disputes and not facilitate repetitive or frivolous claims.

The apex court made these observations while dismissing a civil appeal by Sharada Sanghi and others against the Andhra Pradesh High Court's judgment of October 21, 2010.

The high court affirmed the judgment and decree of the first appellate court, dated January 17, 2007, regarding a northern portion of an immovable property in Himayat Nagar, Hyderabad.

The bench, however, declined to endorse the reasoning of the appellate court, as affirmed by the high court, that mere dismissal of a suit for default would itself constitute res judicata under Section 11 of the Civil Procedure Code to bar adjudication of execution proceedings initiated by the appellants.

"Section 11 postulates that the matter must have been “heard and finally decided”. Dismissal of a suit for default, not being a decision on merits, cannot ordinarily be regarded as a final adjudication so as to attract the strict application of Section 11, CPC,'' the bench said.

The bench said a profitable reference can also be made to Order XXIII Rule 1, CPC where the underlying principle is that when a plaintiff once institutes a suit in a court and thereby avails of a remedy given to him under law, he cannot be permitted to institute a fresh suit in respect of the same subject matter again after abandoning the earlier suit or by withdrawing it except with the permission of the court to file a fresh suit.

"The finality attached to the earlier proceedings, the settled principles of law discussed above and the utter abuse of the process of court on their part, we are of the considered opinion that no case is made out for interference," said the bench, dismissing the appeal.