ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Calls For Bottom-Up Trauma Care Framework; Passes Slew Of Directions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said a robust mechanism for trauma care must take a bottom-up approach, accounting for various stakeholders, and emphasised the need for systemic intervention, a uniform framework for trauma care, and proper Good Samaritan laws.

A bench comprising justices J K Maheswari and Atul S Chandurkar said no matter how strong the urge to be a Good Samaritan is, the bystander hesitates. The bench said the bystander suffers reactive paralysis, sometimes due to fear of legal proceedings or being summoned to the police station as a witness, and sometimes due to the psychological weight of the situation itself, the sight of blood or a person crying out in pain.

“To address these barriers, what is required is a systemic intervention, creation of a uniform framework for trauma care, building public awareness, standardization of first aid skills and proper Good Samaritan laws; since right to trauma care of citizens is an integral part of right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India”, said the bench, in an order passed on May 26.

The bench passed a slew of interim directions, including asking all states and union territories to complete full technical and operational integration of all emergency or ambulance helplines into Helpline 112 within three months. The bench also asked them to undertake concurrent mass-media publicity of this helpline and report compliance. The bench asked the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to issue guidelines prescribing the required data format for a trauma registry within eight weeks.

The bench directed the states and UTs to establish functional (physical and digital) Good Samaritan grievance redressal systems with designated nodal authorities at the state and district level within three months. The bench also sought periodic compliance reports by organising monthly meetings and uploading the minutes on the concerned portals.

The bench passed the order on a plea filed by Savelife Foundation. The organisation raised the need for trauma care to be recognised as a matter of right in the Indian public law system.