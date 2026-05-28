SC Calls For Bottom-Up Trauma Care Framework; Passes Slew Of Directions
The bench asked Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to issue guidelines prescribing the required data format for a trauma registry within eight weeks.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 28, 2026 at 2:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court said a robust mechanism for trauma care must take a bottom-up approach, accounting for various stakeholders, and emphasised the need for systemic intervention, a uniform framework for trauma care, and proper Good Samaritan laws.
A bench comprising justices J K Maheswari and Atul S Chandurkar said no matter how strong the urge to be a Good Samaritan is, the bystander hesitates. The bench said the bystander suffers reactive paralysis, sometimes due to fear of legal proceedings or being summoned to the police station as a witness, and sometimes due to the psychological weight of the situation itself, the sight of blood or a person crying out in pain.
“To address these barriers, what is required is a systemic intervention, creation of a uniform framework for trauma care, building public awareness, standardization of first aid skills and proper Good Samaritan laws; since right to trauma care of citizens is an integral part of right to life enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India”, said the bench, in an order passed on May 26.
The bench passed a slew of interim directions, including asking all states and union territories to complete full technical and operational integration of all emergency or ambulance helplines into Helpline 112 within three months. The bench also asked them to undertake concurrent mass-media publicity of this helpline and report compliance. The bench asked the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to issue guidelines prescribing the required data format for a trauma registry within eight weeks.
The bench directed the states and UTs to establish functional (physical and digital) Good Samaritan grievance redressal systems with designated nodal authorities at the state and district level within three months. The bench also sought periodic compliance reports by organising monthly meetings and uploading the minutes on the concerned portals.
The bench passed the order on a plea filed by Savelife Foundation. The organisation raised the need for trauma care to be recognised as a matter of right in the Indian public law system.
The bench said that when a person suffers an accident or any similar incident requiring urgent trauma care, they usually feel shock and disorientation, a sense of helplessness, and must hope that those around them will somehow help them get the care they need. The bench said in such a situation, every minute spent without medical intervention or urgent care significantly narrows the scope for survival.
It added that swiftness is quite literally like medicine. “It is indeed true that there are different stages of care after such an incident: the initial response and first aid being perhaps the most crucial, the transportation of the victim to the nearest available healthcare facility and the post-hospitalisation immediate care by the health workers”, it said.
The bench said a robust mechanism for trauma care, therefore, must take a bottom-up approach that accounts for various stakeholders. The bench also allowed the Centre to issue a medical rescue protocol for trauma cases within three months, and directed all the states and UTs to operationalise it within three months thereof.
“All states/UTs shall ensure full automative industry standard-125 (AIS-125) compliance across all registered ambulances (public and private); mandate Global Positioning System (GPS)/vehicle location tracking device (VLTD) fitment and real-time integration with helpline 112; and conduct periodic structured audits (response times, quality of care, equipment, outcomes) with compliance reporting to a designated union-level authority, within a period of three months,” it said.
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