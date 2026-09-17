ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Bows To Child’s Wish: Lets Her Take Stepfather’s Name, Grants Mother Sole Custody

New Delhi: A little girl with special needs, who had grown deeply attached to her stepfather, wondered aloud why she could not bear the name of the man who lived with her and cared for her—just as her friends did with their fathers. Her innocent question became the turning point in an extraordinary Supreme Court intervention.

In a rare move, the apex court said it “cannot but bow down” to the child’s desire, rewriting the terms of an earlier settlement in her best interests.

The judges deliberated on the matter, interacted with the parents and the child as well as the counsel and arrived at a decision. A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran allowed her to take her stepfather’s surname, follow the religion of her present household, and permitted her mother to alter school and identity records. The court also granted exclusive custody to the mother, ensuring stability and dignity for the child’s future.

The bench, in a judgment delivered on September 10, decided to override a mutual divorce settlement that required the girl to be raised according to the Islamic tenets of her biological father.

The bench observed that the mother also implored us for a very drastic change: discontinuing the use of the biological father's name for the child.

The bench noted that the child, according to her, has apprehensions about the father, as is revealed from what she stated and believes and has now developed a close affinity to the stepfather. “She questions the mother as to why she is not given the name of the father who resides with them and looks after her, as is the case with her friends. We cannot but bow down to the desire expressed by the child, communicated to us through her mother, especially in the peculiar circumstances coming out in this case”, said the bench.

“We, hence, had the difficult task, which we are duty bound to undertake, of setting aside the terms of the settlement arrived at between the parties while upholding and sustaining only the decree of divorce on mutual consent,” added the bench.

The bench said it would be fit that the mother be permitted to carry out the child's affairs as she desires, even if it goes against the terms of the memorandum of settlement. “The mother henceforth will have exclusive custody of the child and would be entitled to make suitable changes in the school records and other records relating to citizenship and identity, to align the child with the circumstances in which she is brought up,” it said.