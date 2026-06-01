ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Backs 26-Year-Old’s Quest For Truth, Allows DNA Test In Paternity Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that the balance of interests favours the 26-year-old regarding the question of his biological father, which has loomed large on his life throughout, and held that courts may direct a DNA test in paternity disputes when the result is central to the case and no other evidence can adequately resolve the issue.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh made this observation on May 29 while dismissing an appeal filed by a petitioner.

The apex court upheld the concurrent orders of a trial court in Basna and the Chhattisgarh High Court directing a DNA test to determine the paternity of a respondent claiming to be the son of the petitioner. The bench observed that the right to privacy, available to the petitioner is not an absolute right.

The petitioner argued before the apex court that he cannot be compelled to give a DNA sample nor is there an eminent need for the DNA test.

The bench applied the tests of “balance of interests” and “eminent need” laid down in earlier judgments.Referring to previous judgments of the apex court, the bench said: “It is clear from the above judgments that when the court is confronted with the question whether or not to order a DNA test, the only test to be satisfied is whether the result of the DNA test is directly in issue and whether any other evidence-on-record can substitute for the answer that may be arrived at through this scientific process”.

The bench held that paternity was directly in question in the civil suit seeking a declaration that the respondent, in this case, is the son of the appellant and entitled to a one-third share in the appellant’s property.

The bench said as far as the right of privacy is concerned, it is balancing, in this case petitioner’s privacy with the respondent’s desire for closure on a question that has loomed large on his life throughout.

The bench noted that the respondent has seen, right from childhood, his mother assert that petitioner is the father but the authorities consistently found otherwise. The bench said if no positive answer is ever found out to the question, it is quite possible that the respondent would forever be denied the rights he may otherwise be entitled to by virtue of being petitioner’s son.