'Need To Take A Final Call': Supreme Court Asks To Meet Parents Seeking Passive Euthanasia For Their 32-Year-Old Son

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, acknowledging the plight of the 32-year-old man in a vegetative state for 13 years, said, "we cannot keep this boy like this for all times to come," and asked to meet his parents, while deliberating on their plea for passive euthanasia for their son, before taking a final decision.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Vishwanathan said a big challenge lies before the court and, referring to the report submitted by AIIMS, New Delhi, said, "it is a very sad report."

During the hearing, Justice Pardiwala, after perusing the report, said the court has reached a stage where it will have to take a final call, and sought thorough assistance of the counsel involved in the matter: the lawyer representing the family and additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, represented the Centre.

Justice Pardiwala said the counsel should study the report submitted by AIIMS, New Delhi, and added, "it is a very sad report and it will be a big challenge for us also. We cannot keep this boy like this for all times to come."

Bhati pressed that consultation with the family will be important and if the court wants, she can carry out that exercise. "Online interaction will not be appropriate. We will have to speak to them (the family) in person," said Justice Pardiwala.

The counsel informed the bench that the family includes: parents, younger brother, and an older sister. The counsel said they all are available online but she could ask them to come to the court, and pointed out that all of them would not be available together, as somebody is required to be with Harish at home.

The bench said a decision has to be taken regarding the next step after the report has come from AIIMS.

"In pursuance of our last order dated December 11, 2025, a secondary medical board was constituted by AIIMS, New Delhi. The team of doctors medically examined the patient and a report has been forwarded dated December 16, 2025. The report consists of medical history, the general examination, the neurological examination and other observations made and diagnostic criteria that were applied," said Justice Pardiwala.

"We also request counsel to jointly speak to the parents and other family members of Harish Rana and give us a report in that regard. We will also personally like to speak to the parents of Harish Rana. For the purpose of meeting with the parents of Harish Rana, we request them to remain personally present before us on January 13, 2026… in the committee room," said the bench.

On December 11, the apex court had asked the director of AIIMS, New Delhi, to set up a secondary medical board to examine Harish Rana. The bench said it is essential to constitute a board for it to take a call on his father’s request to allow passive euthanasia for his son. The man has been in a vegetative state for the last 13 years.

"We will have to do something now. We can’t allow him to live like this. That’s for sure," said Justice Pardiwala.