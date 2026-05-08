ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Student Arrested For Noida Violence To Approach HC; Observes 93,000 Cases Pending In Apex Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to a student accused of inciting violence during the industrial workers' protest in Noida on April 13. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the counsel appearing for Aakriti Chaudhary to approach the Allahabad High Court.

"Why don't you go to high court ? Everybody comes here by filing petition under Article 32 of the Constitution. There are 93,000 cases pending in the Supreme Court," the bench observed. The counsel appearing for Chaudhary submitted that grounds of arrest were not given by the police to the accused and sought bail.

He told the apex court that Chaudhary is a student of Delhi University. The top court also issued notice to police officials on a plea filed by one Keshaw Anand alleging torture by Uttar Pradesh police officials.

A Noida court had earlier allowed conditional police remand of three women, Chaudhary, Manisha Chauhan and Srishti Gupta, accused of inciting violence during the industrial workers' protest on April 13. The court had also allowed their lawyers to be present during investigation proceedings.