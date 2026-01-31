ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks States To Defer Service Bonds For PG Doctors Pursuing Super Speciality Studies

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has suggested that the state governments explore mechanisms that would allow meritorious post-graduate medical students to pursue super-speciality programs without being immediately bound by compulsory service bonds.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said those candidates who furnish a bond to the state may also aspire to acquire higher qualifications.

The bench, in an order passed on January 28, said if a candidate has to complete the service and then apply, it may happen that in some cases they may be rendered ineligible.

"It is for the state to introspect and see, if among, those candidates who have furnished the bond, if there are exceptional candidates who have, on merit secured admission to super speciality courses, in reputed medical institutions, whether a mechanism can be evolved to defer the service under the bond till they complete the super speciality course", said the bench.

The bench said this will also immensely benefit the state, as a candidate with a super speciality qualification will be serving the state. "In this case, the candidate has secured all India Rank 9. This is a thought which we leave with the state", said the bench.

The bench was considering a plea by one Shyam Chandran, who secured All India Rank nine in the super speciality DM/MCH and has been called for counselling at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Trivandrum. Before he could serve out the bond period by taking a posting in Himachal Pradesh, he was selected to DM/MCH super specialty.