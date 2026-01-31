SC Asks States To Defer Service Bonds For PG Doctors Pursuing Super Speciality Studies
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 31, 2026 at 8:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has suggested that the state governments explore mechanisms that would allow meritorious post-graduate medical students to pursue super-speciality programs without being immediately bound by compulsory service bonds.
A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said those candidates who furnish a bond to the state may also aspire to acquire higher qualifications.
The bench, in an order passed on January 28, said if a candidate has to complete the service and then apply, it may happen that in some cases they may be rendered ineligible.
"It is for the state to introspect and see, if among, those candidates who have furnished the bond, if there are exceptional candidates who have, on merit secured admission to super speciality courses, in reputed medical institutions, whether a mechanism can be evolved to defer the service under the bond till they complete the super speciality course", said the bench.
The bench said this will also immensely benefit the state, as a candidate with a super speciality qualification will be serving the state. "In this case, the candidate has secured all India Rank 9. This is a thought which we leave with the state", said the bench.
The bench was considering a plea by one Shyam Chandran, who secured All India Rank nine in the super speciality DM/MCH and has been called for counselling at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Trivandrum. Before he could serve out the bond period by taking a posting in Himachal Pradesh, he was selected to DM/MCH super specialty.
Kerala's advocate general contended before the bench that when a candidate undergoes a postgraduate degree, apart from the stipend that they are paid monthly, the fee of the candidate is also subsidised, and it is for that reason that a bond for a period of two years is taken so that rural areas in the state, inter-alia, have the benefit of the service of the candidate.
"Mr. John Mathew, the counsel appearing for the appellant, submits that the appellant will furnish an undertaking to this court, stating that after the conclusion of the three-year super speciality course he will come back to the state of Himachal Pradesh and fulfill the bond period of two-year service, the undated cheque of Rs.40,00,000/- (Rs. Forty lakh only) deposited with the state can also be retained by the state so that it is a deterrent measure against the appellant", the apex court noted in its order.
"The undated cheque can be given back to the appellant only after completion of the two-year bond period", noted the bench. The bench said, "considering the overall facts and circumstances, in exercise of our power under Article 142 of the Constitution, we direct the Himachal Pradesh to hand over the original certificates of the appellant which are deposited with the state today itself, so as to enable the appellant to report at Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Trivandrum on 31st January, 2026 and to avail the benefit of the seat."
“We direct that the appellant shall file an undertaking clearly setting out that after completion of the super speciality course he will come back to the state of Himachal Pradesh and offer his services for two years to the state", added the bench.
The bench said the appellant is clearly informed that any breach of the undertaking will result in proceedings for initiation of contempt by this court.
