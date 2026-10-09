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SC Asks 'Protest Group' To Appear Before Court Today, While Hearing Petition Against Curbs Across Delhi

Cockroach Janta Party in Bengaluru on Thursday ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took note of a petition, challenging sweeping curbs in the capital ahead of the October 10 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, including suspension of trains, Metro shutdowns, a ban on fresh hotel bookings, and internet restrictions.

Observing that the group seeking to assemble was not before the bench, the Apex court stressed it must weigh the fundamental right to protest against the wider citizenry’s access to essential services. The Apex court remarked that before there is a document that appears to impose a blanket ban on transport and other facilities, and the scale is between two groups, "the one wishing to assemble is not before us".

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal made an urgent unlisted mentioning before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, and sought the hearing of the matter today itself. "What is happening to my country?" Sibal exclaimed. Sibal said that a day before the CJP protests in the national capital, all trains have been cancelled, several Metro stations are closed, and Nizamuddin railway station is closed. Sibal said the whole of Delhi is being shut down. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said 57 Metro stations have been closed and citizens are facing hardship. The bench was informed that OYO hotels had been asked not to take fresh bookings. Sankaranarayanan said they have shut down the entire city, as they cannot handle protestors. The bench asked Sibal if he was representing any person who was organising the protest, to which Sibal replied that he was representing CPI(M) Secretary M A Baby, though he was not an organiser of the protest himself. Justice Bagchi observed that if he (Baby) was not an organiser, and had not applied for permission to protest, and if there is no permission to protest, then it would be an unlawful protest.