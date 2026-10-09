SC Asks 'Protest Group' To Appear Before Court Today, While Hearing Petition Against Curbs Across Delhi
Petition challenged sweeping curbs ahead of the October 10 Cockroach Janta Party protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, including suspension of trains, Metro, hotel bookings.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday took note of a petition, challenging sweeping curbs in the capital ahead of the October 10 Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest against the Chief Election Commissioner, including suspension of trains, Metro shutdowns, a ban on fresh hotel bookings, and internet restrictions.
Observing that the group seeking to assemble was not before the bench, the Apex court stressed it must weigh the fundamental right to protest against the wider citizenry’s access to essential services. The Apex court remarked that before there is a document that appears to impose a blanket ban on transport and other facilities, and the scale is between two groups, "the one wishing to assemble is not before us".
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal made an urgent unlisted mentioning before a bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, and sought the hearing of the matter today itself.
"What is happening to my country?" Sibal exclaimed.
Sibal said that a day before the CJP protests in the national capital, all trains have been cancelled, several Metro stations are closed, and Nizamuddin railway station is closed. Sibal said the whole of Delhi is being shut down.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan said 57 Metro stations have been closed and citizens are facing hardship. The bench was informed that OYO hotels had been asked not to take fresh bookings. Sankaranarayanan said they have shut down the entire city, as they cannot handle protestors.
The bench asked Sibal if he was representing any person who was organising the protest, to which Sibal replied that he was representing CPI(M) Secretary M A Baby, though he was not an organiser of the protest himself.
Justice Bagchi observed that if he (Baby) was not an organiser, and had not applied for permission to protest, and if there is no permission to protest, then it would be an unlawful protest.
Advocate Vrinda Grover informed the bench the concerned authorities have refused to grant permission for the protest. The bench was informed that CJP has not challenged anything, but the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has, and the Delhi High Court has agreed to examine their matter, though only on Monday.
“Is there any sanctity for a particular day… Is there any significance of Saturday,” asked Justice Bagchi. A counsel said there is a call for October 10 protest and the protest was announced long ago and the authorities were intimated.
Grover said the Delhi Police denied permission to the CJP to hold protest, but CJP was not challenging the order. A counsel said there is such heavy barricading at the place where permission was sought for protest that no person can go there.
The bench proposed that the Delhi HC could be asked to take up the matter at 3 pm today. “Someone wants to protest, assemble... They have a fundamental right. They have to apply… Before us is a document. A document which appears to be blanket ban related to transport, related to access to other essentials definitely affects common citizenry rights. We have to make a balance here. A right of group of citizens who wish to protest and the right of another group, maybe a much larger group who have access to their common and essential facility… The scale is between the two…one is the citizenry before us and their essential rights, but the group which wants to assemble is not before us. How do we balance?” observed Justice Bagchi.
“Need to regulate the two… From this time to this time, your assembly will have 2,000 persons. They will be unarmed. Who will be the responsible person…,” observed Justice Bagchi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was present in the courtroom for another matter, said social media is running that the Court has permitted (the protest), subject to conditions.
The Apex court asked the organisers of the proposed October 10 protests in Delhi to appear before it at 2 PM. “We can injunct them, and, at the same time, we can injunct the protest. Will it be fair?” asked the bench, as it stressed on hearing both sides before deciding on the competing claims.
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