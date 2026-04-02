ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Probable WB Congress Candidate To Approach Tribunal Over Deletion Of Name From Voter List

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed an aspiring Congress candidate to move before the newly constituted appellate tribunal in Kolkata against the deletion of his name from the electoral roll following the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The local Congress leader sought restoration of his name and permission to file nomination papers for the elections.

The bench was hearing the plea of Motab Shaikh, a probable Congress candidate, challenging his inclusion in the “adjudication deletion list”, which led to his removal from the voters’ list.

During the hearing, the bench asked senior advocate DS Naidu, who appeared for the ECI, to ensure the petitioner's case is resolved expeditiously. The bench pointed out that Shaikh possessed a passport and asked the poll body to examine it.

It was also noted that the petitioner was a “mapped voter”. Naidu said the petitioner could approach the tribunal and assured that the poll authority would promptly assist in resolving any genuine grievance.