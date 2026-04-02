SC Asks Probable WB Congress Candidate To Approach Tribunal Over Deletion Of Name From Voter List
The bench asked senior advocate DS Naidu, who appeared for the ECI, to ensure the petitioner's case is resolved expeditiously.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : April 2, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed an aspiring Congress candidate to move before the newly constituted appellate tribunal in Kolkata against the deletion of his name from the electoral roll following the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The local Congress leader sought restoration of his name and permission to file nomination papers for the elections.
The bench was hearing the plea of Motab Shaikh, a probable Congress candidate, challenging his inclusion in the “adjudication deletion list”, which led to his removal from the voters’ list.
During the hearing, the bench asked senior advocate DS Naidu, who appeared for the ECI, to ensure the petitioner's case is resolved expeditiously. The bench pointed out that Shaikh possessed a passport and asked the poll body to examine it.
It was also noted that the petitioner was a “mapped voter”. Naidu said the petitioner could approach the tribunal and assured that the poll authority would promptly assist in resolving any genuine grievance.
The bench noted that the appellate tribunals, headed by former chief justices and judges of the high court, became functional on Thursday pursuant to its earlier directions in the main SIR matter. The bench directed Shaikh to avail the alternative remedy before the designated tribunal.
The CJI said Shaikh may approach the appellate tribunal headed by Justice T S Sivagnanam, former Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. The bench requested the presiding judge to consider and decide the appeal, preferably with assistance from the poll panel by the forenoon of April 6, the next hearing date in the main matter.
The bench, in its order, said, “In view of the order dated 01.04.2026 passed by this Court in Mostari Banu v. The Election Commission of India, in terms whereof the Appellate Tribunal has now become functional, let the petitioner approach the Appellate Tribunal headed by Justice TS Sivagnanam, former Chief Justice of the High Court at Calcutta”.
“We request the Presiding Judge of the Tribunal to entertain and decide the appeal with the assistance of the Election Commission of India, preferably by the forenoon of 06.04.2026. The Writ Petition stands disposed of with pending application(s), if any, in above terms”, said the bench.
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