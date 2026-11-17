ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks NHAI To Explore Setting Up Cattle Shelters Near Toll Plazas To Curb Highway Accidents

New Delhi: Concerned over fatalities caused by stray cattle wandering onto roads and highways, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to explore setting up cattle shelters near toll plazas to curb such accidents.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria. The bench was hearing an application filed by the NHAI seeking clarification of its earlier directions on managing stray cattle and other animals on national highways.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for NHAI, submitted that the roads authority has some practical difficulties in constructing cattle shelters. Mehta added that it does not have statutory powers to acquire land, and instead the states should be asked to construct them.

"We understand the direction, and it should be done. Stray cattle on the road is a real danger. But the problem is that we don't acquire any land, and have our own practical difficulties. The NHAI is just an authority which constructs roads," he submitted.

The bench observed that lives are being lost due to cattle roaming on roads and made it clear that it did not ask the NHAI to bear the entire expense but had only sought a contribution under its CSR funds towards building shelters.

“You are a corporation, so we only asked you to contribute something under the CSR corpus by constructing shelters for stray cattle found on the roads," observed the bench.

Mehta argued that establishing stray cattle shelters nationwide in line with the court’s May 19 directions would cost the NHAI more than ₹5,000 crore.

However, the bench observed that some NHAI toll plazas continued to operate even after the cost of constructing the roads had been recovered.