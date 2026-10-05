ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks High Court To Consider Plea Against Centre’s Decision To Take Over Delhi Gymkhana Club

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Delhi High Court to consider a plea of 11 members of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, who had challenged the Centre’s decision to take over the club's 27.3-acre premises and the subsequent eviction proceedings.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was apprised by senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the members of the club, that the Delhi High Court refused to entertain their plea on the grounds that only the club can challenge the Centre’s decision.

Singh said the high court asked the members to get a clarification from the apex court that they can also move the plea there. The top court permitted them to move the high court subject to objections, which may be raised by the other side regarding the maintainability and other legal oppositions.

Singh, appearing for the 11 members, had earlier told the bench that a Central government-nominated committee is presently managing the club, and it cannot fight a legal battle with the government. On September 3, the Centre, in a separate case, told the Delhi High Court that it would not take any coercive action till September 16 against the club in relation to its eviction from premises on Safdarjung Road.