ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks HC To Decide Plea Relating To Women's Quota In Rajasthan Cricket Association

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Rajasthan High Court to make an endeavour to decide on December 7 the pleas related to women's reservation in the state cricket association. Earlier on September 29, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana had refused to stay the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) election, but directed that the poll result shall not be declared.

The order had come on a plea by a former woman cricketer, who alleged that there was neither a single female voter nor candidate in the RCA election. On Friday, senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra told the bench that according to the instructions, he went to the high court but several intervention applications have been filed there.

Seeking a direction for declaration of results, the senior lawyer said that it was quite unlikely that any decision can be rendered on December 7 when the matter will be taken up next in the high court. The CJI, in the order, asked the high court to ignore unnecessary intervention applications and try to decide the main issue pertaining to women's reservation in the RCA on December 7.

Earlier, the top court had refused to stay the RCA election as urged by petitioner Megha Gaur. "Having regard to the issues raised by the petitioner, especially of women's representation in the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), we direct that the election, which is scheduled to take place today, will take place. However, the result shall not be declared," the bench had said.

The top court had asked the Rajasthan High Court to decide a plea pending before it related to non-holding of the state cricket association's election. Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who appeared for the petitioner, had argued that no woman was allowed to contest the RCA election.