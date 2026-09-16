SC Asks Gujarat HC To Identify Victims Of 2022 Industrial Accident At Pesticide Plant
The industrial accident at the Bharat Rasayan Ltd pesticide plant in Dahej on May 17, 2022, had left eight people dead and several others injured.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court to initiate suo motu proceedings to identify victims of the 2022 industrial accident at PSU Bharat Rasayan’s pesticide plant in Dahej, and ensure compensation for those affected.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench considered the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) submission that the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) was earlier directed to spend the amount strictly for environmental improvement and restoration.
The Apex court was informed that besides that amount, around Rs 3.27 crore was lying with its registry, and must be disbursed to the victims of the accident or their family members or legal heirs. It was contended before the bench that the authorities have not been able to identify the victims and their family members for disbursal of the compensation amount.
After hearing submissions, the bench asked the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court to register a suo motu case to identify the victims or their family members for disbursal of the compensation amount lying with the registry.
The bench also asked the registry to put the money in the fixed deposit for another year, adding that the money should be released when the High Court identifies the victims for disbursal of the compensation.
The Apex court had earlier refused to dilute the 5 per cent turnover-based environmental compensation imposed on Bharat Rasayan Ltd., following the 2022 industrial accident, which had occurred on May 17, 2022, at its Dahej pesticide plant, leaving eight people dead and several others injured.
In May 2024, the NGT had applied the “polluter pays” principle and imposed environmental compensation of approximately Rs 13.5 crore on the PSU. The NGT had also directed the GPCB to utilise the amount for environmental restoration and improvement measures within a 10-km radius of the plant.
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