ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Gujarat HC To Identify Victims Of 2022 Industrial Accident At Pesticide Plant

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court to initiate suo motu proceedings to identify victims of the 2022 industrial accident at PSU Bharat Rasayan’s pesticide plant in Dahej, and ensure compensation for those affected.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench considered the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) submission that the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) was earlier directed to spend the amount strictly for environmental improvement and restoration.

The Apex court was informed that besides that amount, around Rs 3.27 crore was lying with its registry, and must be disbursed to the victims of the accident or their family members or legal heirs. It was contended before the bench that the authorities have not been able to identify the victims and their family members for disbursal of the compensation amount.