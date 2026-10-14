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Human-Elephant Conflict: SC Asks Centre To Examine Compensation Aspect For Crop Damage

File photo of Supreme Court ( ANI )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to examine the issue of compensation for crop damage caused by human-elephant conflicts. A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a plea on elephant corridors passing through different states.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati referred to the top court's August 17 order, which directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to conduct a fresh survey and submit a comprehensive report, including the necessary steps taken by them to prevent obstructions in elephant corridors.

Bhati, while apprising the bench that they have got information from some states, sought some time to file the report. The counsel appearing for the petitioners referred to the issue of compensation. "This relates to the human-elephant conflict and one of the main issue is of compensation for crop damage etc," the lawyer said. "You examine this aspect," the bench told Bhati. On August 17, the top court directed the ministry to conduct a survey to check if any state has constructed obstacles or created blockades in elephant corridors. The bench had made clear that states cannot construct obstacles in the pathways of elephants to prevent loss of crops and livelihoods.