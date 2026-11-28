ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Centre To Consider Allowing US-Based Khalid Jahangir Qazi To Visit India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to consider allowing US-based professor Khalid Jahangir Qazi, whose Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status was cancelled, to visit India subject to strict restrictions. A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana emphasised the need for a humane approach in view of Qazi's advanced age.

It suggested that Qazi could be permitted to visit a specific town where his sisters reside, with appropriate conditions imposed on his movement and reporting requirements. The bench made the suggestions while hearing Qazi's plea seeking permission to enter India to meet his family.

It also indicated that any interim arrangement should not be construed as having a bearing on the merits of the pending litigation. Justice Bagchi observed that the petitioner's contention regarding the legal status of the cancellation and blacklisting orders deserved consideration, pointing out that a single judge of the Delhi High Court had set aside the two orders and that the judgment had not been stayed.

“How can we stop him from coming?” Justice Bagchi asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, who appeared for the Centre. Opposing the plea, ASG Raju described Qazi as a “rank separatist” and alleged that he had links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He said Qazi's stated intention to visit India for a family wedding could no longer be sustained as the wedding festivities had already concluded. The law officer also apprehended that Qazi might engage in activities prejudicial to national interests under the pretext of meeting his family.