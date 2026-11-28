SC Asks Centre To Consider Allowing US-Based Khalid Jahangir Qazi To Visit India
A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana emphasised the need for a humane approach in view of Qazi's advanced age.
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 7:19 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to consider allowing US-based professor Khalid Jahangir Qazi, whose Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status was cancelled, to visit India subject to strict restrictions. A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana emphasised the need for a humane approach in view of Qazi's advanced age.
It suggested that Qazi could be permitted to visit a specific town where his sisters reside, with appropriate conditions imposed on his movement and reporting requirements. The bench made the suggestions while hearing Qazi's plea seeking permission to enter India to meet his family.
It also indicated that any interim arrangement should not be construed as having a bearing on the merits of the pending litigation. Justice Bagchi observed that the petitioner's contention regarding the legal status of the cancellation and blacklisting orders deserved consideration, pointing out that a single judge of the Delhi High Court had set aside the two orders and that the judgment had not been stayed.
“How can we stop him from coming?” Justice Bagchi asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, who appeared for the Centre. Opposing the plea, ASG Raju described Qazi as a “rank separatist” and alleged that he had links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
He said Qazi's stated intention to visit India for a family wedding could no longer be sustained as the wedding festivities had already concluded. The law officer also apprehended that Qazi might engage in activities prejudicial to national interests under the pretext of meeting his family.
The bench, however, suggested that the government's concerns could be addressed by imposing appropriate restrictions on his visit. Justice Bagchi pointed out that Qazi was stated to be over 80 years old and proposed that he be confined to the town where his sisters live.
ASG Raju sought time to obtain instructions from the government on whether Qazi could be permitted to enter India subject to the proposed restrictions. The bench adjourned the hearing for a week.
Qazi, a US-based OCI cardholder, had approached the Delhi High Court challenging the Centre's decision to cancel his OCI registration and blacklist him over allegations of involvement in pro-Pakistan propaganda and activities prejudicial to India's sovereignty and security.
Also Read: