'On Humanitarian Ground': SC Asks Centre To Consider Allowing Entry Of Pregnant Woman Pushed Into Bangladesh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government to consider allowing a pregnant woman and her child, who were pushed into Bangladesh earlier this year, to enter India on "humanitarian grounds". The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate Sajay Hegde, appearing for Bhodu Sheikh, father of the woman, Sonali Khatun, said that they were waiting on the Bangladesh side to enter India. The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions on allowing the woman, who is in the advanced stage of pregnancy, to enter India through the Indo-Bangladesh border at Malda in West Bengal.

"Give us two days' time to seek instructions on the issue”, said Mehta, adding, “We understand the court is asking us to consider the case on humanitarian grounds. We will look into it”. Mehta requested that the court give him some time to examine the matter.

Hegde emphasised that their deportation to Bangladesh has been held illegal and they are Indian citizens. The bench said the Centre may consider allowing the pregnant woman and her child to enter India. The bench added that the woman could be kept under surveillance in a hospital to avoid any further complications.