'On Humanitarian Ground': SC Asks Centre To Consider Allowing Entry Of Pregnant Woman Pushed Into Bangladesh
The apex court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions on allowing the woman to enter India through the Indo-Bangladesh border at Malda.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 1, 2025 at 8:59 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the central government to consider allowing a pregnant woman and her child, who were pushed into Bangladesh earlier this year, to enter India on "humanitarian grounds". The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
Senior advocate Sajay Hegde, appearing for Bhodu Sheikh, father of the woman, Sonali Khatun, said that they were waiting on the Bangladesh side to enter India. The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek instructions on allowing the woman, who is in the advanced stage of pregnancy, to enter India through the Indo-Bangladesh border at Malda in West Bengal.
"Give us two days' time to seek instructions on the issue”, said Mehta, adding, “We understand the court is asking us to consider the case on humanitarian grounds. We will look into it”. Mehta requested that the court give him some time to examine the matter.
Hegde emphasised that their deportation to Bangladesh has been held illegal and they are Indian citizens. The bench said the Centre may consider allowing the pregnant woman and her child to enter India. The bench added that the woman could be kept under surveillance in a hospital to avoid any further complications.
Hegde said that if the Centre allows the pregnant woman, then her husband should also be allowed to enter India, as he can't be left behind. After hearing submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for hearing on December 3 and asked Mehta to seek instructions on the issue.
The apex court was hearing a plea of the Centre challenging the September 26 order of the Calcutta High Court. The high court had set aside the central government's decision to deport Sonali Khatun and others to Bangladesh and termed it "illegal".
The high court quashed the Centre's decision to deport Sonali Khatun and Sweety Bibi, residents of Birbhum district in West Bengal, along with their families to Bangladesh after terming them as "illegal immigrants". It directed the Centre to ensure that the six deported citizens are brought back to India within a month.
