SC Asks Centre To Amend Disability Law To Include Victims Who Are Forced To Consume Acid

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to consider amending the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act to include those who suffer severe internal injuries after being forced to ingest acid by "ruthless" criminals as "disabled" to enable them to access welfare measures under the law.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, which on December 4 had directed the registries of all the high courts to furnish details of pending acid attack cases under their territorial jurisdictions, made all the states and the Union Territories as parties to a PIL filed by one Shaheen Malik, who herself is an acid attack survivor.

Malik is seeking expansion of the definition of disabled persons under the law to ensure that the victims, who suffered life-threatening damages to their internal organs due to forced ingestion of acid, get adequate compensation and other reliefs including medical care.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that the government is willing to consider changing the law as he himself was not aware of this aspect of the offence where the victims are forced to consume acid.

The injuries on account of throwing of acid is recognised by the law and this aspect of forced consumption and consequential damage to internal organs can very well be considered, the solicitor general said, adding that this is an "animalistic behaviour".

"Just an addition of an explanation in the provision will do," the CJI said and asked the counsel for the PIL petitioner to give a short note, explaining the changes sought in the law, to the top law officer for the consideration.

"The Union of India may consider all the issues raised in the petition… the Solicitor General states that all the issues raised in the petition will be considered and an appropriate policy framework will be put in place," the bench noted in its order.

The bench asked the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court to expedite the trial in all five acid attack cases pending under its jurisdiction.

On being told that the acid attack victims who are forced to consume acid do not get more than Rs 3 lakh as compensation from the state governments, the CJI said that he will look into this aspect.

The CJI said that though the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) schemes are doing well, he will see whether the compensation being paid by it can be enhanced.

The solicitor general said that there is a provision in the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that the accused can also be directed to pay compensation to the victim.

At times, the accused belong to the lower strata of the society and hence, are incapable of paying the compensation, the bench said.