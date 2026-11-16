ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Asks Centre, States To File Status Reports On Setting Up Of Special Courts To Hear NDPS Act Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre, state governments and Union territory administrations to file fresh status reports on progress made in the establishment of 449 special courts to hear cases of heinous offences under the NDPS Act.

A bench comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, that not much progress has been made in pursuance of the orders passed by the apex court recently on setting up of special courts.

"This is a three-judge matter also," Justice Bagchi said and referred to the non-availability of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant for the hearing. The bench said that it will keep the suo motu case concerning the creation of exclusive special courts for speedy trials under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act after a few weeks and preferably before the winter vacation in December.

It asked the Centre, states and Union territories to file fresh status reports on the progress made by them in creating special courts for early disposal of pending cases under the NIA and NDPS Acts. Earlier, the bench had expressed concern over the alarming increase in narcotics-related offences across the country and the growing pendency of cases under the NDPS Act.

On September 7, the court had directed the Centre, state governments and Union territory administrations to expedite the establishment of exclusive special courts, preferably within six weeks. According to an affidavit filed by the Union government, 449 exclusive NDPS courts have been identified as necessary across the country to address the mounting backlog of cases.

The Centre had told the court that 176 of these courts were already operational. Taking note of the figures, the bench had observed that the existing pendency and the "unfortunate, alarming increase" in offences under the NDPS Act made it imperative to establish all the identified courts at the earliest.

The bench had directed the Centre, state governments and Union territory administrations to ensure the necessary infrastructure and appointment of adequate staff so that the remaining courts could become operational preferably within six weeks.

Apart from NDPS cases, the bench also reviewed the progress made by states in establishing exclusive special courts for trials under Section 11 of the NIA Act, 2008. It noted that its earlier directions, aimed at ensuring day-to-day trials and completion of proceedings within a maximum period of one year, had been largely implemented.