Explain How An Unelected Minister Holding The Post Over Six Months: SC To Bihar Govt
The petitioner said Bihar Minister Deepak Prakash is holding office for over seven months
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 30, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Bihar government to explain how a minister continues to hold office despite not being elected after a mandatory period of six months.
A plea challenging the continuation of Bihar minister Deepak Prakash in office beyond six months despite not being elected was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The plea was already filed in June this year.
The counsel, representing the petitioner, said over seven months have passed and he is still continuing as the minister. The counsel requested the bench to list the matter tomorrow for hearing.
The bench posed the query to the counsel representing the Bihar government. “It is a pure legal issue. How are you retaining a minister beyond six months when he is not elected?” asked the CJI.
The state government counsel said he will seek instructions. “You will have to explain this much only. You argue…” the CJI told the state’s counsel.
After a brief hearing, the apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in August.
The apex court has sought response on the plea filed by social activist Rakesh Kumar Singh through advocate Sanya Kaushal. The plea named the state government, Deepak Prakash, the cabinet secretary, and the Election Commission of India as respondents in the matter.
The plea contended that it raises issues of grave constitutional importance concerning the scope, interpretation, and permissible limits of Article 164(4) of the Constitution, which creates a narrowly tailored and temporary constitutional exception permitting a non-legislator to hold ministerial office for a limited duration of six consecutive months.
"The central constitutional grievance in the present case concerns the deliberate circumvention and structural subversion of the democratic and representative constitutional mandate embodied under Article 164 of the Constitution of India by artificially fragmenting and reutilizing the limited constitutional grace period available to a non-legislator Minister,” said the plea.
The plea contended that Prakash was initially appointed and sworn in as Minister of Panchayati Raj on November 20, 2025, under the Council of Ministers headed by Nitish Kumar despite admittedly not being an elected member of either the Bihar Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) or the Bihar Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad).
It added that consequently, the constitutional limitation prescribed under Article 164(4) immediately became operative and binding upon Prakash from the date he assumed ministerial office.
The plea contended that in terms of the constitutional framework, Prakash was mandatorily required to secure membership of either house of the state legislature within a maximum period of six consecutive months from the date of his initial appointment, failing which he would constitutionally cease to hold ministerial office.
“Accordingly, the maximum constitutional period available to Respondent No. 3 under Article 164(4), reckoned from 20.11.2025, would ordinarily expire on or about 19.05.2026,” said the plea.
The plea said that on May 7, 2026, upon expansion of the newly constituted Council of Ministers, Prakash was once again reappointed and sworn in as Minister of Panchayati Raj, despite continuing to remain an unelected non-legislator and despite already having availed nearly four months and 26 days out of the constitutionally permissible six-month period contemplated under Article 164(4).
“The impugned reappointment of Respondent No. 3 dated 07.05.2026 is directly contrary to the law declared by this Hon'ble Court in S R Chaudhuri Vs State of Punjab, (2001) 7 SCC 126, wherein it was authoritatively held that the constitutional privilege available to a non-legislator under Article 164(4) is a one-time and limited exception which cannot be repeatedly invoked during the tenure of the same Legislative Assembly through successive appointments,” said the plea.
“The impugned reappointment seeks to achieve indirectly what Article 164(4) prohibits directly. The Constitution cannot be circumvented through cabinet dissolutions, political realignments, change of Chief Ministers, intervening gap periods, or reconstituted Councils of Ministers. Such devices cannot enlarge a constitutionally restricted power,” added the plea.
The plea urged the apex court to issue an appropriate Writ of Quo Warranto calling upon Prakash to show under what authority of law and constitutional sanction he claims to hold, occupy, and continue in the said public office despite the limitations contained in Article 164(4) of the Constitution.
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