ETV Bharat / bharat

Explain How An Unelected Minister Holding The Post Over Six Months: SC To Bihar Govt

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Bihar government to explain how a minister continues to hold office despite not being elected after a mandatory period of six months.

A plea challenging the continuation of Bihar minister Deepak Prakash in office beyond six months despite not being elected was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The plea was already filed in June this year.

The counsel, representing the petitioner, said over seven months have passed and he is still continuing as the minister. The counsel requested the bench to list the matter tomorrow for hearing.

The bench posed the query to the counsel representing the Bihar government. “It is a pure legal issue. How are you retaining a minister beyond six months when he is not elected?” asked the CJI.

The state government counsel said he will seek instructions. “You will have to explain this much only. You argue…” the CJI told the state’s counsel.

After a brief hearing, the apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing in August.

The apex court has sought response on the plea filed by social activist Rakesh Kumar Singh through advocate Sanya Kaushal. The plea named the state government, Deepak Prakash, the cabinet secretary, and the Election Commission of India as respondents in the matter.

The plea contended that it raises issues of grave constitutional importance concerning the scope, interpretation, and permissible limits of Article 164(4) of the Constitution, which creates a narrowly tailored and temporary constitutional exception permitting a non-legislator to hold ministerial office for a limited duration of six consecutive months.

"The central constitutional grievance in the present case concerns the deliberate circumvention and structural subversion of the democratic and representative constitutional mandate embodied under Article 164 of the Constitution of India by artificially fragmenting and reutilizing the limited constitutional grace period available to a non-legislator Minister,” said the plea.