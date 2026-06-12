ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Appoints Justice Kurian Joseph As Mediator In Rohini Sindhuri IAS-Roopa Moudgil IPS Defamation Dispute

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday referred the protracted defamation dispute between Karnataka officers Rohini Sindhuri (IAS) and D. Roopa Moudgil (IPS) to mediation. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Sachdeva.

The bench heard a petition filed by Sindhuri challenging a Karnataka High Court order, which upheld a trial court order taking cognisance of a defamation case filed by Moudgil against Sindhuri. The matter concerns a public spat between the two officers that began in 2023.

The bench observed that the dispute could be resolved through mediation instead of prolonged court proceedings and also cautioned that the ongoing litigation could damage both their careers. "Both are excellent officers... This court is of the opinion that the matter can be resolved by way of mediation," observed the bench.