SC Appoints Justice Kurian Joseph As Mediator In Rohini Sindhuri IAS-Roopa Moudgil IPS Defamation Dispute
The bench appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph as mediator to facilitate a settlement between the two officers.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 12, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday referred the protracted defamation dispute between Karnataka officers Rohini Sindhuri (IAS) and D. Roopa Moudgil (IPS) to mediation. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Sachdeva.
The bench heard a petition filed by Sindhuri challenging a Karnataka High Court order, which upheld a trial court order taking cognisance of a defamation case filed by Moudgil against Sindhuri. The matter concerns a public spat between the two officers that began in 2023.
The bench observed that the dispute could be resolved through mediation instead of prolonged court proceedings and also cautioned that the ongoing litigation could damage both their careers. "Both are excellent officers... This court is of the opinion that the matter can be resolved by way of mediation," observed the bench.
The bench appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph as mediator to facilitate a settlement between the two officers.
"Justice Kurian Joseph, retired Supreme Court judge, is appointed as the mediator. The parties shall appear before Justice Kurien Joseph. By way of interim relief, further proceedings in respect of both the cases between the parties shall remain stayed," said the bench.
The case originated from public allegations the two officers made against each other in 2023. Later, both initiated defamation proceedings against each other. The high court dismissed a petition filed by Sindhuri challenging criminal defamation proceedings initiated against her on a complaint lodged by Moudgil.
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