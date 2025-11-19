SC Urges Hindu Women To Consider Executing A 'Registered Will’
The court said Hindu women without children or husbands must consider a will as it is essential to avoid potential disputes between parents and in-laws.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 19, 2025 at 6:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made an appeal to all women without sons, daughters or husbands to consider executing a registered will if they did not want their property to devolve upon the heirs of the husband, and added that a will is essential to avoid potential litigation disputes between their parents and in-laws.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench noted that the Parliament in its wisdom had thought that the first instance heirs of the husband should succeed and thereafter, upon the mother and father.
Referring to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, the bench said, possibly in 1956, the Parliament in its wisdom thought that there may not be many women in this country, who would have self-acquired property. “But the progress of women in these decades cannot be underestimated. Women in this country have progressed….Education, employment and entrepreneurship of women in this country including Hindu women has led to their acquiring self-acquired property”, said Justice Nagarathna.
The bench said if the self-acquired property is to be succeeded only by the heirs of the husband and if a Hindu woman dies intestate and in absence of sons, daughters, and husband, possibly it may lead to heartburn in so far as her maternal family is concerned.
“We do not wish to make any observation in this regard also. However, through this order, we appeal to all women, particularly Hindu women, who are likely to be in a position of 15 (1) (a) (Hindu Succession Act), at the time of their death, to take immediate steps to make a testament or a will, bequeathing their properties including their self-acquired properties in accordance with section 30 of the Hindu Succession Act read with the provisions of the Indian Succession Act”, said Justice Nagarathna, in the order.
The bench said it is important to safeguard the interests of not only women in this country in general but female Hindu, in particular, so as to avoid any further litigation in this regard. The bench made these observations while disposing of a PIL filed by a woman advocate challenging Section 15(1)(b) of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.
According to Section 15(1)(b) of the Act, when a Hindu woman dies intestate, her property devolves to her husband's heirs first before her own parents.
The plea filed by advocate Snidha Mehra argued that the provision was arbitrary and violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution and needs to be struck down.
The petitioner argued that if a female Hindu dies intestate, in the absence of sons, daughters and husband, her properties would devolve only on the heirs of the husband.
During the course of hearing, arguments were also advanced by advocate Sumeer Sodhi who was appearing in a transfer petition filed at behest of mother of a deceased Hindu woman, who had died intestate without any children or husband.
Sodhi submitted that the case should not be closed on merits because of petition since it was being decided solely on the basis of locus standi. Upon his submissions, the bench clarified that no judgment is being passed on the merits of the arguments raised by the petitioner as it would be considered in an appropriate case. The bench made it clear that the court has not decided upon the constitutionality or unconstitutionality of Section 15 of the Hindu Succession Act.
Additional solicitor general KM Nataraj, representing the Centre, opposed the petition saying these are questions which have to be raised by affected parties. Nataraj said the provision dates back to 1956 and Parliament would not have contemplated the situation that a female Hindu would have self-acquired property.
The bench said the parties first go for pre-litigation mediation, before filing any case in court, if a Hindu woman dies without a will and her parents or their heirs claim her property, and added that any settlement reached in mediation must be treated as a decree of the court.
"If the parents or heirs of the parents of a female Hindu dying intestate as stated in section 15(1)(c), (d) and (e) make a claim to the estate of a Hindu female dying intestate and section 15(2) does not apply, then in such a case we direct the parties to go in for mediation in the first instance. We direct that there should be a pre-litigation mediation prior to filing of any suit or proceeding in a court of law," the bench said.
In September, this year, the apex court had observed that while examining challenges to provisions of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, it would tread the path carefully, and stressed that the Hindu social structure and its basic tenets have been in existence for thousands of years, and it would not want to adversely affect it.
