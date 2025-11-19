ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Urges Hindu Women To Consider Executing A 'Registered Will’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made an appeal to all women without sons, daughters or husbands to consider executing a registered will if they did not want their property to devolve upon the heirs of the husband, and added that a will is essential to avoid potential litigation disputes between their parents and in-laws.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench noted that the Parliament in its wisdom had thought that the first instance heirs of the husband should succeed and thereafter, upon the mother and father.

Referring to the Hindu Succession Act, 1956, the bench said, possibly in 1956, the Parliament in its wisdom thought that there may not be many women in this country, who would have self-acquired property. “But the progress of women in these decades cannot be underestimated. Women in this country have progressed….Education, employment and entrepreneurship of women in this country including Hindu women has led to their acquiring self-acquired property”, said Justice Nagarathna.

The bench said if the self-acquired property is to be succeeded only by the heirs of the husband and if a Hindu woman dies intestate and in absence of sons, daughters, and husband, possibly it may lead to heartburn in so far as her maternal family is concerned.

“We do not wish to make any observation in this regard also. However, through this order, we appeal to all women, particularly Hindu women, who are likely to be in a position of 15 (1) (a) (Hindu Succession Act), at the time of their death, to take immediate steps to make a testament or a will, bequeathing their properties including their self-acquired properties in accordance with section 30 of the Hindu Succession Act read with the provisions of the Indian Succession Act”, said Justice Nagarathna, in the order.

The bench said it is important to safeguard the interests of not only women in this country in general but female Hindu, in particular, so as to avoid any further litigation in this regard. The bench made these observations while disposing of a PIL filed by a woman advocate challenging Section 15(1)(b) of the Hindu Succession Act, 1956.

According to Section 15(1)(b) of the Act, when a Hindu woman dies intestate, her property devolves to her husband's heirs first before her own parents.

The plea filed by advocate Snidha Mehra argued that the provision was arbitrary and violative of Articles 14, 15 and 21 of the Constitution and needs to be struck down.