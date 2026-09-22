ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Anti-suit Injunctions Not For Foreign Cases Which Have Not Reached A Final Decision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that Indian courts should generally refrain from granting anti-suit injunctions when proceedings in a foreign court are at an incomplete stage and have not reached a final decision.

A bench comprising Justices SVN Bhatti and NV Anjaria noted that both parties lived together as husband and wife in London, United Kingdom and had established their interests in that country showing the intention for a permanent stay there.

The bench noted that the husband had lived there since the age of 14-15, and the wife was a habitual resident on a student visa. The bench also noted that the couple had lived together in London with their matrimonial home and financial arrangements there. Although the marriage was solemnised in Kolkata, most of their married life was spent in the UK.

The bench said the proceedings initiated by the respondent-wife before the English Court were founded on substantial connecting factors. These factors included the prolonged matrimonial life, making London the habitual centre of interests, and having the matrimonial home and financial arrangements also in the UK, added the bench.

"One of the factors, which should dissuade the court from granting anti-suit injunction is that the proceedings before the foreign court which are sought to be interjected, are yet to conclude," the court said.

"No legitimate ground or logical reason would generally arise to stay the proceedings before the foreign court by way of anti-suit injunction, when they are at an inchoate stage and have not culminated into a final decision," it added.

The bench said the Alipore Trial Court committed a patent error when it granted the anti-suit injunction while ignoring the factual aspect that the proceedings at the UK Family Court had not concluded.