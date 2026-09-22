Supreme Court: Anti-suit Injunctions Not For Foreign Cases Which Have Not Reached A Final Decision
The top court observed that the Alipore Trial Court committed a patent error when it granted the anti-suit injunction.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 22, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that Indian courts should generally refrain from granting anti-suit injunctions when proceedings in a foreign court are at an incomplete stage and have not reached a final decision.
A bench comprising Justices SVN Bhatti and NV Anjaria noted that both parties lived together as husband and wife in London, United Kingdom and had established their interests in that country showing the intention for a permanent stay there.
The bench noted that the husband had lived there since the age of 14-15, and the wife was a habitual resident on a student visa. The bench also noted that the couple had lived together in London with their matrimonial home and financial arrangements there. Although the marriage was solemnised in Kolkata, most of their married life was spent in the UK.
The bench said the proceedings initiated by the respondent-wife before the English Court were founded on substantial connecting factors. These factors included the prolonged matrimonial life, making London the habitual centre of interests, and having the matrimonial home and financial arrangements also in the UK, added the bench.
"One of the factors, which should dissuade the court from granting anti-suit injunction is that the proceedings before the foreign court which are sought to be interjected, are yet to conclude," the court said.
"No legitimate ground or logical reason would generally arise to stay the proceedings before the foreign court by way of anti-suit injunction, when they are at an inchoate stage and have not culminated into a final decision," it added.
The bench said the Alipore Trial Court committed a patent error when it granted the anti-suit injunction while ignoring the factual aspect that the proceedings at the UK Family Court had not concluded.
The bench said that at this stage, it deserves to be noted that during the pendency of the present appeal, the English District Judge, passed a conditional divorce decree in June 2026.
In light of that, the bench said an interlocutory application was filed by the appellant-husband, upon which this court granted a stay in July 2026. The bench said the respondent-wife, her agents and servants were restrained from proceeding pursuant to the conditional divorce order of June 2026.
The apex court upheld a Calcutta High Court order of December, 2025. The bench dismissed a husband’s appeal against the decision, which set aside an anti-suit injunction granted by an Alipore trial court in November 2025.
The trial court had restrained the wife from pursuing or continuing divorce proceedings before the Central Family Court in the United Kingdom, or any similar case in a foreign court. The top court said that as a matter of principle of law and judicial discretion, the grant of an anti-suit injunction is not a matter of course.
"The anti-suit injunction orders are not supposed to be a routine judicial exercise. The anti-suit injunction order is not the one which the court may grant on an askance. The court should be extremely slow, unless the pure legal or jurisdictional considerations are applicable, to issue the anti-suit injunction and thereby stall the proceedings in a court in the foreign country," the apex court said.
In the instant case, the husband sought to restrain the UK proceedings mainly on the ground that the wife’s plea of irretrievable breakdown of marriage is not a recognised ground for divorce under Indian law, and any decree on that basis would not be enforceable in India. During the matter's pendency, an English District Judge passed a conditional divorce decree in June 2026, which the apex court for the interim out on hold in July 2026.
"The either of the parties are at liberty to challenge, as may be advised, any further and final orders, which may be passed by the UK Family Court by which they may feel aggrieved in accordance with law and before the competent forum available raising of the grounds as may be available in law including the aforementioned order dated 17.06.2026 passed against the appellant-husband. This Court has not expressed any opinion on the said count and the observations made in the present judgment will not have any influential effect on any further proceedings which, the aggrieved party, may require to undertake," said the apex court.
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