ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Announces Monthly Lecture Series On Law, Justice & Legal Education; Proposes Annual Award

New Delhi: In a first‑of‑its‑kind initiative, the Supreme Court on Saturday announced a monthly lecture series on law, justice and legal education, aimed at creating a regular platform for dialogue on contemporary issues. The Apex court also proposed instituting an annual award to recognise contributions in the field.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant announced the launch of the monthly lecture series on the occasion of Teacher's Day. A statement issued by the Apex court said it will create a regular platform for dialogue and exchange of ideas on important contemporary issues concerning law, justice and society.

“Built around the idea of 'One important idea every month', the series will bring together the bench, bar, academia, eminent experts and young legal minds to engage with questions that are relevant to the legal system as well as to society at large. The initiative is envisaged as a continuing intellectual platform of the Supreme Court of India. The Hon’ble Chief Justice of India will guide the themes, speakers and overall format of the series, with each edition focusing on a contemporary and significant subject,” said the statement.