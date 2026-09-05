SC Announces Monthly Lecture Series On Law, Justice & Legal Education; Proposes Annual Award
Built around the idea of 'one important idea every month', it will bring together experts to engage with relevant questions, said CJI Surya Kant.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 8:26 PM IST
New Delhi: In a first‑of‑its‑kind initiative, the Supreme Court on Saturday announced a monthly lecture series on law, justice and legal education, aimed at creating a regular platform for dialogue on contemporary issues. The Apex court also proposed instituting an annual award to recognise contributions in the field.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant announced the launch of the monthly lecture series on the occasion of Teacher's Day. A statement issued by the Apex court said it will create a regular platform for dialogue and exchange of ideas on important contemporary issues concerning law, justice and society.
“Built around the idea of 'One important idea every month', the series will bring together the bench, bar, academia, eminent experts and young legal minds to engage with questions that are relevant to the legal system as well as to society at large. The initiative is envisaged as a continuing intellectual platform of the Supreme Court of India. The Hon’ble Chief Justice of India will guide the themes, speakers and overall format of the series, with each edition focusing on a contemporary and significant subject,” said the statement.
It said each monthly edition will feature a distinguished lecture by an eminent jurist, scholar, legal educationist or domain expert. “The lecture will be followed by an Ideas Dialogue — a moderated discussion that will also provide an opportunity for selected questions and participation from young advocates, law students and researchers,” the statement said.
Each edition is proposed to be professionally recorded and supported by an edited transcript and a concise ideas paper, gradually building a permanent archive of contemporary legal thought and discussion.
“As part of the initiative, the Supreme Court also proposes an annual 'Supreme Court Nyaya Shiksha Samman', a non-monetary honour recognising distinguished contribution to legal education. The honour is envisaged to be conferred once every year, around Teachers’ Day, upon one or two outstanding legal educationists. The first presentation will follow the inaugural lecture. The first edition of the monthly lecture series will be held in September 2026, with one distinguished edition thereafter every month,” added the statement.
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