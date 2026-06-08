ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Amicus Seeks MCD's Report On Action Against Unauthorised Buildings

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials carry out a demolition drive against a multi-storey building in the Krishna Park area of Khanpur, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 7, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: A court-appointed amicus curiae has urged the Supreme Court to issue directions to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), including a mandate to file an affidavit detailing surveys conducted and actions taken against illegal and unauthorised constructions across the national capital.

Senior advocate and amicus curiae Ajit Kumar Sinha, in a status report filed on June 4 through advocate Govind Jee, has approached the apex court seeking urgent intervention following the collapse of the building in Saidulajab area.

On March 25, a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan directed a pan-India inquiry into the misuse of residential properties and illegal land-use conversions. The bench passed the direction while hearing a matter arising from Tamil Nadu. The bench voiced grave concern over rampant violations of building norms and the apparent failure of municipal authorities to curb unauthorised constructions.

On May 30, property bearing number 261, Western Marg, Saidulajab, New Delhi, collapsed in the evening around 7.30 PM, leaving 6 dead and at least 14 injured. In the previous hearing, Sinha also brought to the court's notice that in Delhi, buildings have been constructed far beyond the sanctioned plans, with deviations exceeding the condonable limits and blatant violations of building bye-laws, constructions occurred beyond the permissible plan or in blatant violation of the sanction plan.

"It was brought to the notice of the Hon’ble Court that such structures are inherently unsafe as the foundation of the building is not designed to bear the additional load," the report said.

It added cases were registered against the owners of the building, located at Saidulajab, on multiple occasions for unauthorised construction. According to municipal records cited in the report, violations were first recorded in 2012, followed by further bookings in 2015 for additional floors.

The report claims that despite these actions, no effective enforcement measures were taken and construction continued, culminating in the addition of fourth and fifth floors shortly before the collapse.

The amicus has contended that the MCD failed to discharge its statutory obligations by not taking timely action, including sealing the premises or preventing further construction despite repeated indications of violations.

"The corporation failed to discharge its statutory obligations despite repeated notice of the violations also failed to seal the premises and take consequential action(s) when fourth and fifth floors were being constructed recently. The said illegal construction activities were in gross violation of Section(s) 332, 346, 348 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957 as well as Bye Laws 1.7.2, 2.7.2, 2.11 of the Unified Building Bye Laws 2016”, said the report.