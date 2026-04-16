ETV Bharat / bharat

'Very Happy News For Us': Mamata On SC Relief On Supplementary Voter List

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict which allows voters in the state, cleared by appellate tribunals for inclusion in electoral rolls at least two days before the elections, to exercise their franchise.

Banerjee said, "I received the good news just as I was boarding my helicopter while returning from Dinhata. I had urged everyone to exercise patience. Today, the Supreme Court has ruled that those whose names appear in the electoral rolls must be granted their voting rights. This is indeed very happy news for us".

The Chief Minister said she has called upon leaders and workers of Trinamool Congress to visit the homes of those whose names are included in the lists and personally deliver their voter slips, thereby ensuring they are able to cast their votes. "It gives me great satisfaction to reflect on the fact that I personally participated in the hearings of the case. The judiciary has once again made us proud," she said.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M Pancholi issued the verdict.

Exercising its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission to include the names of voters in the electoral rolls once their applications, currently pending before the Appellate Tribunal, are disposed of. Accordingly, the Election Commission is required to publish a supplementary list for those whose applications are settled by April 21 and April 27, respectively.