ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Allows Vinesh Phogat To Participate In Asian Games Selection Trials

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed wrestler Vinesh Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games scheduled for May.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe after hearing a plea by the Wrestling Federation of India challenging an order passed by Delhi High Court allowing Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games 2026.

The bench said Phogat can participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games scheduled for May 30 and May 31, 2026. The bench also expressed reservations about the high court's approach in the matter.

“We are not stopping. Go ahead and participate,” said Justice Narasimha. When WFI’s counsel opposed the relief for Phogat, the bench said she had made the country proud and added that it was not concerned about her participation but concerned about the method and manner in which the high court handled the matter.

“Easy and quick interference by the courts is a problem," observed Justice Narasimha.

The bench observed that the answers in these matters are not in courts; rather, institutionalisation should be stronger, involving strong hand-holding between the participants, players, as well as the performers and that is the way to resolve, instead of litigating. “Arguments will be on emotional issues, and then the court will be vulnerable. The court has to be strong on matters like this…we have to take a hard decision today to balance it,” observed the bench.

Justice Narasimha said, “High court having passed the order, the hope and expectations have arisen. To say go back home, we can’t do anything will not be proper…”. The WFI’s counsel said the Asian Games authority informed India that the names of potential players should reach it by May 14, which is the deadline, and they cannot send any other names. The counsel insisted that it is an international body and not under the jurisdiction of our courts.

Though the apex court allowed Phogat to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games, it expressed its discontent over her missing doping tests.

The bench pointed out that Phogat had taken a sabbatical in December 2024, saying that she will join in August 2025.

In July 2025, she became a mother and informed the WFI that she would be eligible from January 1, 2026. However, the bench added that Phogat missed the doping test in January, and the International Testing Agency (ITA) had not accepted her explanation that she had to attend the assembly as an MLA in Haryana.

Justice Narasimha acknowledged her achievements at the global level, but observed that the global norms must be followed.