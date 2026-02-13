SC Allows Student Rusticated For Making A Teacher's Meme To Appear In Class 10 Final Exam
The apex court asked the school and CISCE to ensure that the boy is able to appear in the ensuing final examination
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 13, 2026 at 6:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a minor boy, rusticated from a school in Indore for allegedly circulating an objectionable meme concerning teachers, to appear in the Class 10 examination and directed the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to issue an admit card.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench noted that the boy has already registered with the CISCE to take the examination and if not allowed, he would lose an academic year.
During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel argued before the bench that the rustication of the boy from the school was a disproportionate punishment. He said instead of taking reformatory steps, the school simply disassociated him from the school. Advocate Nipun Saxena, who appeared for the petitioner, submitted that if the court does not permit the boy to take the examination, then he would lose an academic year.
The bench said the school should have taken the responsibility to reform the child but it rusticated him just because it was found that "he was a bad boy."
Saxena told the court that the boy has been pursuing his studies privately at home with the help of tutors. School's counsel opposed the petitioner's submissions. The counsel argued that the boy cannot be pardoned for what he has committed.
"In the circumstances, we direct the CISCE to permit the petitioner's son to take the examination by issuing an admit card/hall ticket. Having regard to the nature of the controversy, respondent no. 5 (school) is at liberty to permit the petitioner's son to appear and write the examination in a separate room and not with other students," said the bench, after hearing submissions.
The bench said the school should conduct an internal assessment for physical education and socially useful productive work (SUPW) at the school and submit the assessment marks to CISCE.
The bench asked the school and CISCE to ensure that the boy is able to appear in the ensuing examination, scheduled to commence from February 17.
On February 6, the apex court sought response from Madhya Pradesh government and others on a plea by the father of a minor boy who was rusticated from a school in Indore for allegedly circulating an objectionable meme concerning teachers.
The plea challenged an order of November last year of the Madhya Pradesh High Court which upheld the school's decision to terminate the 13-year-old student in the midst of his Class 9 academic session of 2024-2025.
