SC Allows Student Rusticated For Making A Teacher's Meme To Appear In Class 10 Final Exam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a minor boy, rusticated from a school in Indore for allegedly circulating an objectionable meme concerning teachers, to appear in the Class 10 examination and directed the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to issue an admit card.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench noted that the boy has already registered with the CISCE to take the examination and if not allowed, he would lose an academic year.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel argued before the bench that the rustication of the boy from the school was a disproportionate punishment. He said instead of taking reformatory steps, the school simply disassociated him from the school. Advocate Nipun Saxena, who appeared for the petitioner, submitted that if the court does not permit the boy to take the examination, then he would lose an academic year.

The bench said the school should have taken the responsibility to reform the child but it rusticated him just because it was found that "he was a bad boy."

Saxena told the court that the boy has been pursuing his studies privately at home with the help of tutors. School's counsel opposed the petitioner's submissions. The counsel argued that the boy cannot be pardoned for what he has committed.