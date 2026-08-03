ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: States Can Close Or Withdraw CJP FIRs, Will Frame Pellet Gun Use Protocol

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that Delhi and other state governments may withdraw or close FIRs against students who joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests over the NEET paper leak, provided they have no prior record of grave or heinous offences. The Apex court also signalled it would frame a protocol on the use of pellet guns “...whether it can be used or not, and if allowed, then in what circumstances.”

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The Apex court made it clear that the expression "criminal antecedents" referred only to grave and heinous offences.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before the Apex court that the Union government was serious in its commitment not to pursue FIRs against protesting students, except those with criminal antecedents. He said FIRs against over 2,000 people with antecedents, involving grave and heinous offences, would not be withdrawn.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted that even lawyers' children were beaten during the protests, and sought clarification on the July 28 order that allowed states to proceed with the investigation, and argued that petitioners seek action against certain named officers, whose acts of violence were caught on video.

In the July 28 order, the bench barred coercive action against students who did not have "criminal antecedents". It clarified the expression after petitioners said the term was vague and could cause difficulties for students with petty offences.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the term "criminal antecedents" should be clarified so that students facing petty offences like driving violations do not face harassment. When Mehta said there were persons with murder and rape charges, senior advocate N Hariharan raised the issue of biometric surveillance and facial recognition technology.

It was submitted before the bench that the videos (of students being beaten up) were very shocking, and the petitioners’ counsel had given 300 videos to the court.

It was argued that since directions have come from the top, the Commissioner of Police must look at all this. The petitioners’ counsel contended that they had identified the un-uniformed individuals committing such police excess.

The counsel urged the bench to issue a direction to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the RAF Director asking why the police used pellet guns, etc.