Supreme Court: States Can Close Or Withdraw CJP FIRs, Will Frame Pellet Gun Use Protocol
When the government said cases against those with criminal antecedents will be pursued, the bench clarified that "criminal antecedents" only meant grave and heinous offences.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that Delhi and other state governments may withdraw or close FIRs against students who joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests over the NEET paper leak, provided they have no prior record of grave or heinous offences. The Apex court also signalled it would frame a protocol on the use of pellet guns “...whether it can be used or not, and if allowed, then in what circumstances.”
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The Apex court made it clear that the expression "criminal antecedents" referred only to grave and heinous offences.
At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before the Apex court that the Union government was serious in its commitment not to pursue FIRs against protesting students, except those with criminal antecedents. He said FIRs against over 2,000 people with antecedents, involving grave and heinous offences, would not be withdrawn.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan submitted that even lawyers' children were beaten during the protests, and sought clarification on the July 28 order that allowed states to proceed with the investigation, and argued that petitioners seek action against certain named officers, whose acts of violence were caught on video.
In the July 28 order, the bench barred coercive action against students who did not have "criminal antecedents". It clarified the expression after petitioners said the term was vague and could cause difficulties for students with petty offences.
Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended that the term "criminal antecedents" should be clarified so that students facing petty offences like driving violations do not face harassment. When Mehta said there were persons with murder and rape charges, senior advocate N Hariharan raised the issue of biometric surveillance and facial recognition technology.
It was submitted before the bench that the videos (of students being beaten up) were very shocking, and the petitioners’ counsel had given 300 videos to the court.
It was argued that since directions have come from the top, the Commissioner of Police must look at all this. The petitioners’ counsel contended that they had identified the un-uniformed individuals committing such police excess.
The counsel urged the bench to issue a direction to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the RAF Director asking why the police used pellet guns, etc.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, citing his intervention application, said that a young lawyer, who had gone to the police station to bail out protesters from the lock up, was himself caught by the police, taken to a room and beaten up mercilessly and said that this should also be part of the investigation.
Mehta responded that everything will be part of the investigation. The bench made it clear that there shouldn't be an impression that a police officer prima facie involved in the excesses, is unduly protected, or that a hardened criminal is acting under the garb of a student protest.
Advocate Vrinda Grover said the affidavit to be filed by the government should include the list of all FIRs, claiming they could not obtain it themselves as these FIRs were registered in different states. Mehta said whoever is representing the leader who can take this call will be handed over the list. Grover said, “we are not representing leaders (of the CJP). We are representing young people of this country and we are all going to safeguard their interest.”
The CJI said young people’s education should not be disturbed, considering their parents are also spending hard-earned money and their expectations from their children, especially if they are unnecessarily dragged into this. “File a reply. Your reply can be from a senior (officer),” CJI told Mehta, to which he agreed.
Grover also pointed to the matter concerning the use of pellet guns on protestors and added, “I have done deep dive and research into this. From 1967 to now, there isn't a single standing order or regulation mentioning the use of pellet guns. It was only used in 2010 in Kashmir, and again in 2016.”
She said there is a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from 2011, prepared by a task force headed by the Union Home Secretary, but that the 2016 report by a high-powered committee is unavailable. She said there is no standing order from Delhi Police "that allows the use of pellet gun… Let them file their affidavit.”
The CJI said, “We will take their affidavit and with your assistance and some opinion of domain expert…. We would like lay down a complete protocol. Whether it can be used or not, and if allowed, under what circumstances.”
The bench has listed the matter for the next hearing on August 18.
Earlier, the Apex court said police excesses or a 'lathicharge' cannot be justified merely because there is an agitation, and underlined that the right to peaceful protest was "absolutely guaranteed". The CJP-led march to Parliament on July 20 in Delhi saw clashes between protesters and security personnel, who used lathis and teargas shells to disperse crowds attempting to move towards Parliament.
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