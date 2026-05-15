ETV Bharat / bharat

‘State's Focus Should Be Reformation Not Retribution’: SC Allows Remission Of Madhumita Shukla Murder Case Convict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a plea seeking premature release of Rohit Chaturvedi, one of the convicts in the 2003 murder case of 26-year-old poet Madhumita Shukla.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The top court noted that the accused has spent 22 years in jail without remission and observed that crime is one thing, reformation is different.

The bench set aside the Ministry of Home Affairs' order dated July 9, 2025, which rejected the Uttarakhand government's recommendation for the premature release of convict Rohit Chaturvedi.

The bench observed that the state’s focus should be reformation and not retribution, noting that Chaturvedi is already out on bail and need not surrender.