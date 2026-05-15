‘State's Focus Should Be Reformation Not Retribution’: SC Allows Remission Of Madhumita Shukla Murder Case Convict
Poet Madhumita Shukla was shot dead at her residence in Lucknow on May 9, 2003 while she was pregnant.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 15, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a plea seeking premature release of Rohit Chaturvedi, one of the convicts in the 2003 murder case of 26-year-old poet Madhumita Shukla.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan. The top court noted that the accused has spent 22 years in jail without remission and observed that crime is one thing, reformation is different.
The bench set aside the Ministry of Home Affairs' order dated July 9, 2025, which rejected the Uttarakhand government's recommendation for the premature release of convict Rohit Chaturvedi.
The bench observed that the state’s focus should be reformation and not retribution, noting that Chaturvedi is already out on bail and need not surrender.
Poet Madhumita Shukla was shot dead on May 9, 2003 at her residence in Lucknow's Paper Mill Colony while she was pregnant. Former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi was arrested in September 2003 in connection with the poet's killing. He was allegedly in a relationship with her. Subsequently, other accused were also arrested in connection with a conspiracy to kill Shukla.
In 2007, the trial court convicted Amarmani Tripathi, his wife Madhumani Tripathi, his nephew Rohit Chaturvedi and his associate Santosh Kumar Rai for Shukla's murder. The court sentenced them to life imprisonment.
Amarmani Tripathi, who was the MLA from Nautanwa, was a minister in the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh in 2001. He was also in the BSP government that was formed in 2002, and was associated with the Samajwadi Party.
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