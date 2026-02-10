ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Allows Provisional MBBS Seat To EWS Candidate In MP

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, invoking its power under Article 142 of the Constitution, directed the National Medical Commission and the Madhya Pradesh government to grant provisional admission to a NEET-qualified candidate belonging to the economically weaker section category.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria.

The state government counsel contended that regarding private colleges, the EWS policy is under consideration. The CJI orally observed, “If the private colleges don't follow (reservation policy), close them. Put a lock on them! Very simple. How can the reservation policy be ignored?"

The counsel added that the concern is that students should not face difficulty later on. The CJI replied, “You bring that private college before us”. The state’s counsel contended that the process of making guidelines is ongoing.

The bench said don't spoil the career of the petitioner. Finally, the bench was informed that the petitioner took part in counselling knowing the conditions, and now he legally cannot challenge the process. However, the CJI-led bench was not convinced by this contention.