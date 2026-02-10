SC Allows Provisional MBBS Seat To EWS Candidate In MP
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and NV Anjaria.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 10, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, invoking its power under Article 142 of the Constitution, directed the National Medical Commission and the Madhya Pradesh government to grant provisional admission to a NEET-qualified candidate belonging to the economically weaker section category.
The state government counsel contended that regarding private colleges, the EWS policy is under consideration. The CJI orally observed, “If the private colleges don't follow (reservation policy), close them. Put a lock on them! Very simple. How can the reservation policy be ignored?"
The counsel added that the concern is that students should not face difficulty later on. The CJI replied, “You bring that private college before us”. The state’s counsel contended that the process of making guidelines is ongoing.
The bench said don't spoil the career of the petitioner. Finally, the bench was informed that the petitioner took part in counselling knowing the conditions, and now he legally cannot challenge the process. However, the CJI-led bench was not convinced by this contention.
The apex court observed that the petitioner, Atharv Chaturvedi, who appeared in person, had qualified for the NEET exam twice but could not secure admission. He moved before the apex court as he could not get an EWS seat in private medical colleges since the state did not frame any policy to implement EWS reservation in private institutions.
The bench noted that the petitioner is a young boy belonging to the economically weaker section and qualified for the NEET exam twice, but could not secure admission in the MBBS course on account of one or the other.
The bench noted that in the first exam, admission could not be granted on the ground that in the notification issued in July 2024, the state had not carved out any reservation for EWS candidates.
After hearing submissions, the apex court ordered that the National Medical Commission and Madhya Pradesh are directed to ensure that the petitioner is provisionally admitted to the MBBS course strictly as per his EWS rank in the session 2025-26, subject to the deposit of fee, etc.
Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had refused to entertain the plea. The high court had noted that seats in private colleges have not been enhanced to accommodate the EWS quota.