Supreme Court Allows Hindu Prayers, Sets Namaz Timing At Bhojshala Site On Jan 23
The apex court allowed Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 1:00 PM IST|
Updated : January 22, 2026 at 1:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Hindu prayers from sunrise to sunset on Basant Panchami on Friday at the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, while ordering Muslims to offer namaz from 1 pm to 3 pm on the day.
The apex court also directed that a list of persons from the Muslim community coming for namaz be given to the district administration. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi made an appeal to both sides to observe mutual respect and cooperate with the state and district administration for the maintenance of law and order.
The order came after Hindu and Muslim groups sought nod for religious activities at the Bhojshala complex on January 23, a Friday when Saraswati Puja will also be celebrated on the occasion of Basant Panchami. The SC bench directed the district administration to make law and order arrangements at the site for the offering of prayers.
Hindus consider Bhojshala, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected 11th-century monument, to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community calls it Kamal Maula mosque.
Under an arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja on the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, and Muslims offer 'namaz' in the complex on Fridays.
Extensive arrangements have been made to maintain peace and order in the city, including the deployment of a police force of approximately 8500 personnel.
Those Who Disrupt Peace Won't Be Spared: Collector
Collector Priyank Mishra said that all arrangements have been made under the potential scenario of prayers being offered at Bhojshala by one group and Friday prayers by the other.
“Despite this, all necessary measures have been taken to maintain peace and order in the city. Executive magistrates have been deployed at various locations in Dhar to maintain law and order during the prayers and Friday prayers on Basant Panchami, so that any situation can be brought under control quickly. The police are continuously patrolling the area and conducting flag marches," the Collector said.
The Collector said that peace and law and order will not be compromised under any circumstances. Strict and effective action will be taken against those who disrupt peace or disturb law and order. (With inputs from PTI)